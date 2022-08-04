https://sputniknews.com/20220804/asean-warns-of-open-conflict-among-major-powers-amid-cross-strait-tensions-over-pelosis-visit-1098096124.html

ASEAN Warns of ‘Open Conflict’ Among Major Powers Amid Cross-Strait Tensions Over Pelosi’s Visit

ASEAN Warns of ‘Open Conflict’ Among Major Powers Amid Cross-Strait Tensions Over Pelosi’s Visit

Beijing has hit out at the US for introducing the Taiwan issue into its “regional strategy”, saying that Washington’s policy will stoke tensions. Soon after... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T07:45+0000

2022-08-04T07:45+0000

2022-08-04T07:45+0000

us

china

nancy pelosi

taiwan

asean

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098101466_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20d5c3b35fc80765af3d2ca5aacd3116.jpg

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has warned that “volatility” in the Taiwan Strait could lead to “miscalculation” and even “open conflicts” among major powers, according to a statement released on Thursday.The top diplomats from the southeast Asian nations also reaffirmed their government’s commitment to the One-China policy.The group further said that it is ready to play a “constructive role in facilitating peaceful dialogue” among all parties in order to “de-escalate” the cross-strait tensions and secure “peace and stability.”The foreign ministers of the southeast Asian bloc have convened in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference (PMC), the 12th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (EAS FMM), and several other multilateral events.The PMC is scheduled to be attended by top diplomats from ASEAN and its 11 dialogue partners: Australia, Canada, China, the European Union (EU), India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom.The meetings would bring Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US State Secretary Antony Blinken under one roof in the wake of escalating military tensions in the Taiwan Strait.The ASEAN-related conferences takes place just days after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan this week. Pelosi, who became the highest elected American official to visit the breakaway island since Newt Gingrich did so in 1997, left Taipei on Wednesday after holding a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen.‘Unprecedented’ Combat Drills by PLA After Pelosi’s TripChina strongly condemned Pelosi’s visit, which took place despite Beijing’s repeated warnings that Washington would have to endure the “consequences” of the trip.In response to Pelosi’s visit, Beijing is conducting “live-fire” and conventional ballistic missile drills in six regions around Taiwan, which experts in Chinese state media have described as “unprecedented” in scale and scope.Experts say that this is the first time that Beijing will launch missiles over Taiwan, which will traverse the island from west to east.A press release by the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command on Wednesday said that joint blockade, sea assault, land attack and air combat drills were at the “core” of the combat drills.Taiwanese media reported on Thursday that the security units were forced to fire warning flares on Wednesday evening after spotting two Chinese drones over Kinmen, an island governed by Taipei.Taiwan’s defense ministry also asserted that it faced a cyber attack, local media reported.

https://sputniknews.com/20220804/beijing-warns-us-plan-to-deter-china-wont-prevent-taiwans-imminent-reunification-with-mainland-1098095217.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

us, china, nancy pelosi, taiwan, asean, asia & pacific