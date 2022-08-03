https://sputniknews.com/20220803/chinese-ambassador-to-france-not-ruling-out-beijings-military-intervention-in-taiwan-1098089900.html

Chinese Ambassador to France Not Ruling Out Beijing's Military Intervention in Taiwan

Chinese Ambassador to France Not Ruling Out Beijing's Military Intervention in Taiwan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye said on Wednesday that he is not excluding China's military intervention in Taiwan to thwart... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-03T21:28+0000

2022-08-03T21:28+0000

2022-08-03T21:28+0000

taiwan

nancy pelosi

france

china

one china policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080485060_0:264:3071:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_55620901c2d5334a6a79c90884a60ca1.jpg

"It [the military intervention scenario] persists. Certainly," Lu told French broadcaster BFMTV when asked about the possibility of such a scenario.He noted that a possible military intervention would not target the people of Taiwan, but might be necessary to "reassure or warn separatist forces, which seek Taiwan's independence, as well as foreign anti-Chinese forces."The ambassador added that it was the United States, not China, that bore the responsibility for the heightening tensions in the region, with Beijing only reacting to Washington's provocation.Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that China firmly opposes separatism and interference by outside forces in the Taiwan issue and will never allow the forces advocating Taiwan's independence to take action.US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a congressional delegation's tour of the Indo-Pacific region, drawing a major outrage from the Chinese government. Pelosi met with Taiwan's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, and then left the island. She said the visit should be viewed as "a strong statement that America stands with Taiwan" at a time when the US continues to uphold democracy as opposed to autocracy in the region and around the world.China claims sovereignty over the self-governed island and has repeatedly warned that by pursuing the trip Washington would jeopardize US-China bilateral relations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is a huge political provocation, adding that both US and Taiwan would bear responsibility for the consequences of Pelosi’s visit to the Island.

https://sputniknews.com/20220803/photos-chinas-pla-launches-massive-reunification-operation-drills-just-12-miles-from-taiwan-1098086276.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

taiwan, nancy pelosi, france, china, one china policy