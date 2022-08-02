https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-plane-presumably-carrying-house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-lands-in-taiwan-amid-tensions-with-china-1098027283.html

US Plane Presumably Carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lands in Taiwan Amid Tensions With China

Her Asia trip was haunted by reports that she will be making a stop in Taiwan – a self-ruled island that China considers a breakaway province. Beijing... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

The plane presumably carrying a group of US lawmakers, including House Speaker Pelosi, has landed in Taiwan. If reports are true, the visit marks the arrival of the highest US official to Taiwan since 1997.The Boeing C-40C supposedly carrying the US lawmakers departed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where Pelosi stayed yesterday, flew over the islands of Borneo and Sulawesi, turned north, flew east of the Philippines and then headed for Taiwan.Reports of Pelosi's plans to make a stop in Taiwan triggered tensions between the US and China, which harshly opposed the lawmaker's visit to the island that Beijing considers a part of its territory.The Chinese military has moved armored units and other military equipment closer to the Taiwan Strait, while the US deployed one of its aircraft carriers in the region in proximity to the island. Ahead of her visit, Taiwanese press claimed that Pelosi would arrive at Taipei airport at around 22:00 local time (15:00 GMT), stay at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, and visit the island's legislature and meet its leaders the next morning.

