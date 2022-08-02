https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-plane-presumably-carrying-house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-lands-in-taiwan-amid-tensions-with-china-1098027283.html
US Plane Presumably Carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lands in Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
US Plane Presumably Carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lands in Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
Her Asia trip was haunted by reports that she will be making a stop in Taiwan – a self-ruled island that China considers a breakaway province. Beijing... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T14:44+0000
2022-08-02T14:44+0000
2022-08-02T14:52+0000
us
taiwan
china
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098034960_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0e7671dd1a1926842b7b371fecfc2b6e.jpg
The plane presumably carrying a group of US lawmakers, including House Speaker Pelosi, has landed in Taiwan. If reports are true, the visit marks the arrival of the highest US official to Taiwan since 1997.The Boeing C-40C supposedly carrying the US lawmakers departed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where Pelosi stayed yesterday, flew over the islands of Borneo and Sulawesi, turned north, flew east of the Philippines and then headed for Taiwan.Reports of Pelosi's plans to make a stop in Taiwan triggered tensions between the US and China, which harshly opposed the lawmaker's visit to the island that Beijing considers a part of its territory.The Chinese military has moved armored units and other military equipment closer to the Taiwan Strait, while the US deployed one of its aircraft carriers in the region in proximity to the island. Ahead of her visit, Taiwanese press claimed that Pelosi would arrive at Taipei airport at around 22:00 local time (15:00 GMT), stay at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, and visit the island's legislature and meet its leaders the next morning.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098034960_267:0:2998:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d937213ae0ef622be819ed03a79b9d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
us, taiwan, china, asia & pacific
US Plane Presumably Carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lands in Taiwan Amid Tensions With China
14:44 GMT 02.08.2022 (Updated: 14:52 GMT 02.08.2022)
Being updated
Her Asia trip was haunted by reports that she will be making a stop in Taiwan – a self-ruled island that China considers a breakaway province. Beijing repeatedly cautioned the US against Pelosi's visit, vowing a harsh response without delving into details.
The plane presumably carrying a group of US lawmakers, including House Speaker Pelosi, has landed in Taiwan. If reports are true, the visit marks the arrival of the highest US official to Taiwan since 1997.
The Boeing C-40C supposedly carrying the US lawmakers departed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where Pelosi stayed yesterday, flew over the islands of Borneo and Sulawesi, turned north, flew east of the Philippines and then headed for Taiwan.
Reports of Pelosi's plans to make a stop in Taiwan triggered tensions between the US and China, which harshly opposed the lawmaker's visit to the island that Beijing considers a part of its territory.
The Chinese military has moved armored units and other military equipment closer to the Taiwan Strait, while the US deployed one of its aircraft carriers in the region in proximity to the island. Ahead of her visit, Taiwanese press claimed that Pelosi would arrive at Taipei airport at around 22:00 local time (15:00 GMT), stay at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, and visit the island's legislature and meet its leaders the next morning.