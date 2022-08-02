https://sputniknews.com/20220802/scholar-pelosis-taiwan-visit-to-deal-heavy-blow-to-us-china-ties-inflict-damage-on-taipei-1098035913.html

Scholar: Pelosi's Taiwan Visit to Deal Heavy Blow to US-China Ties, Inflict Damage on Taipei

Scholar: Pelosi's Taiwan Visit to Deal Heavy Blow to US-China Ties, Inflict Damage on Taipei

Taiwan-based media disclosed on August 2, that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit the island on Tuesday night and stay in Taipei overnight

"The actual intentions of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are inevitably sophisticated," says Dr. Chang Ching, a research fellow from the Taiwan-based Society for Strategic Studies and a lead military expert on the People's Liberation Army and regional security in Taiwan."To acquire a historical reputation is the obvious factor identified by many politicians. Delivering political signals to Beijing can also be another reason. Attempting to shape the political developments in Taiwan has been accused by certain political commentators as well. Nonetheless, the Chinese media basically define her maneuver as an 'impulsively sneaky visit,' which is a term generally applied to those people who are defined as politically hostile to the Beijing regime visiting certain territories protested by the People’s Republic of China," Dr. Chang continued.Pundits have speculated about the possibility of Pelosi visiting Taiwan and China's reaction since April 2022; Beijing has clearly demonstrated its fierce opposition to the high-profile visit. After her tour was canceled in the spring after the House speaker reportedly got COVID-19, the debate got its second wind in July.Pelosi neither officially confirmed nor denied her intent to visit Taipei. Likewise, the White House tried to distance itself from the Democratic politician's trip to Taiwan, while at the same time arguing that such a tour is by no means "uncommon" and that the US "shouldn’t be intimidated by [China's] rhetoric or... potential actions."Dr. Chang wonders why Pelosi chose to keep her Taiwan visit secret until the last moment. He notes that the House speaker cited "security concerns" over her travel plan."Actually, it is a matter of Pelosi’s integrity and also causing more speculations on the so-called American security commitments to Taiwan," says the scholar. "If the Speaker herself has no full confidence of security during her presence in Taiwan, how can people in Taiwan trust the United States is capable of supportive while Taiwan is in danger?"According to Dr. Chang, China has long been very clear about its "red lines" with regard to Taiwan. Therefore, "certain serious consequences can be expected," he notes, ruling out, however, a "full scale invasion or other form of armed conflict."The scholar points out that there are many measures available in Beijing's toolbox towards Taiwan for conditioning Taipei’s political maneuvers. What's more, the Taipei leadership is "well aware of how damaging [Pelosi's] visit can be" for the island, he adds.All the aforementioned negative consequences will be unquestionably associated with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her ill-fated decision to visit Taiwan, according to the scholar.

