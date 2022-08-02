https://sputniknews.com/20220802/china-slams-pelosis-taiwan-trip-as-very-dangerous-act-1098042884.html
China Slams Pelosi's Taiwan Trip as 'Very Dangerous Act'
The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in relations between the United States and China and US House Speaker Nany Pelosi's visit to Taipei is a continuation of the push to change the status quo, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement in Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Pelosi landed in Taiwan, despite objections from Beijing.The ministry added that China "resolutely opposes and severely condemns the trip," noting that the US wants to contain China with Taiwan's help.“China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US Speaker's visit,” the statement added. “All the consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the US side and the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.”
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday criticized US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan as a "very dangerous act of playing with fire."
The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in relations between the United States and China and US House Speaker Nany Pelosi's visit to Taipei is a continuation of the push to change the status quo, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement in Tuesday.
“The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-US relations,” the statement said. “The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the United States to change the status quo. The Taiwan authorities have kept seeking US support for their independence agenda.”
Earlier in the day, Pelosi landed in Taiwan
, despite objections from Beijing.
"This is a very dangerous act of playing with fire. Whoever plays with fire burns oneself," the foreign ministry stated.
The ministry added that China "resolutely opposes and severely condemns the trip," noting that the US wants to contain China with Taiwan's help.
“China will definitely take all necessary measures
to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US Speaker's visit,” the statement added. “All the consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the US side and the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.”