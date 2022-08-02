International
China Slams Pelosi's Taiwan Trip as 'Very Dangerous Act'
China Slams Pelosi's Taiwan Trip as 'Very Dangerous Act'
The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in relations between the United States and China and US House Speaker Nany Pelosi's visit to Taipei is a continuation of the push to change the status quo, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement in Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Pelosi landed in Taiwan, despite objections from Beijing.
us, china, taiwan, nancy pelosi

China Slams Pelosi's Taiwan Trip as 'Very Dangerous Act'

15:06 GMT 02.08.2022 (Updated: 16:32 GMT 02.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MARK RALSTONThe Chinese flag is seen in front of a view of the moon at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on December 13, 2013
The Chinese flag is seen in front of a view of the moon at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on December 13, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARK RALSTON
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday criticized US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan as a "very dangerous act of playing with fire."
The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in relations between the United States and China and US House Speaker Nany Pelosi's visit to Taipei is a continuation of the push to change the status quo, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement in Tuesday.
“The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-US relations,” the statement said. “The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the United States to change the status quo. The Taiwan authorities have kept seeking US support for their independence agenda.”
Earlier in the day, Pelosi landed in Taiwan, despite objections from Beijing.

"This is a very dangerous act of playing with fire. Whoever plays with fire burns oneself," the foreign ministry stated.

The ministry added that China "resolutely opposes and severely condemns the trip," noting that the US wants to contain China with Taiwan's help.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats push to bring the assault weapons ban bill to the floor for a vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 29, 2022. Pelosi says the House will consider the public safety bills on police reform later when the House considers the Senate reconciliation package. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
Nancy Pelosi Says US Cannot Stand By as China 'Proceeds to Threaten Taiwan'
15:20 GMT
“China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US Speaker's visit,” the statement added. “All the consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the US side and the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.”
