https://sputniknews.com/20220802/china-slams-pelosis-taiwan-trip-as-very-dangerous-act-1098042884.html

China Slams Pelosi's Taiwan Trip as 'Very Dangerous Act'

China Slams Pelosi's Taiwan Trip as 'Very Dangerous Act'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday criticized US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan as a "very dangerous act of playing with... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-02T15:06+0000

2022-08-02T15:06+0000

2022-08-02T16:32+0000

us

china

taiwan

nancy pelosi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104022/50/1040225001_0:286:3613:2318_1920x0_80_0_0_52abfef8f8755794045895766fd2968c.jpg

The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in relations between the United States and China and US House Speaker Nany Pelosi's visit to Taipei is a continuation of the push to change the status quo, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement in Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Pelosi landed in Taiwan, despite objections from Beijing.The ministry added that China "resolutely opposes and severely condemns the trip," noting that the US wants to contain China with Taiwan's help.“China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US Speaker's visit,” the statement added. “All the consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the US side and the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220802/nancy-pelosi-says-us-cannot-stand-by-as-china-proceeds-to-threaten-taiwan-1098042377.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, china, taiwan, nancy pelosi