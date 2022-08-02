https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-democrats-grow-increasingly-discontented-with-supreme-court-following-roe-v-wade-scrapping-1098048537.html
US Democrats Grow Increasingly Discontented With Supreme Court Following Roe v Wade Scrapping
US Democrats Grow Increasingly Discontented With Supreme Court Following Roe v Wade Scrapping
The high judicial body, currently dominated by conservative-leaning justices, voted to scrap its own landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling this summer. Roe v Wade... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T18:45+0000
2022-08-02T18:45+0000
2022-08-02T18:45+0000
us
u.s. supreme court
roe v. wade
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095293982_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_50689efb62f0a4e00c27ce644148c311.jpg
The US Supreme Court’s disapproval rating has risen from 53% to 55% over the past year, with Democrats forming the most dissatisfied group, a Gallup poll conducted in July has shown. At the same time, the court's work is now approved of by 43% of all US citizens, up from 40% in 2021. The number of undecided pollsters shrank.However, only 13% of Democrats were satisfied with the work of the US Supreme Court this year – a record low – while a year earlier some 36% of blue voters said they were content with it. Republican voters showed an opposite dynamic, as the court's popularity skyrocketed from 45% in 2021 to 74% in 2022.The independents were apparently not moved by the US Supreme Court's rulings over the past year, with 40% approving its work – down one percent compared to 2021, the poll results say.Female pollsters largely disapproved of the Supreme Court's decisions, with 61% voting this way compared to 49% of men.The sharp change in the Supreme Court's perception in voters follows the bombshell decision of a majority of justices to scrap Roe v Wade – a 1973 landmark decision that secured abortion rights for all US women. The conservative-dominated court found the logic behind the landmark ruling faulty and incompatible with the US Constitution due to infringement of states’ rights.The ruling, which prompted large protests from both "pro-lifers" and defenders of abortion rights, found support with conservative voters. US President Joe Biden vowed to try and pass legislation through Congress that would replace Roe v Wade and once again prohibit states from unilaterally regulating access to abortions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220715/us-house-passes-abortion-defense-bill-in-response-to-end-of-roe-protections-1097361628.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095293982_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f62298418f0779376fb0a2cf11d7337.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
us, u.s. supreme court, roe v. wade
US Democrats Grow Increasingly Discontented With Supreme Court Following Roe v Wade Scrapping
The high judicial body, currently dominated by conservative-leaning justices, voted to scrap its own landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling this summer. Roe v Wade effectively protected women's abortion rights, blocking individual states from infringing on them.
The US Supreme Court’s disapproval
rating has risen from 53% to 55% over the past year, with Democrats forming the most dissatisfied group, a Gallup poll conducted in July has shown. At the same time, the court's work is now approved of by 43% of all US citizens, up from 40% in 2021. The number of undecided pollsters shrank.
However, only 13% of Democrats were satisfied with the work of the US Supreme Court this year – a record low – while a year earlier some 36% of blue voters said they were content with it. Republican voters showed an opposite dynamic, as the court's popularity skyrocketed from 45% in 2021 to 74% in 2022.
The independents were apparently not moved by the US Supreme Court's rulings over the past year, with 40% approving its work – down one percent compared to 2021, the poll results say.
Female pollsters largely disapproved
of the Supreme Court's decisions, with 61% voting this way compared to 49% of men.
The sharp change in the Supreme Court's perception in voters follows the bombshell decision of a majority of justices to scrap Roe v Wade – a 1973 landmark decision that secured abortion rights for all US women. The conservative-dominated court found the logic behind the landmark ruling faulty and incompatible with the US Constitution due to infringement of states’ rights.
The ruling, which prompted large protests from both "pro-lifers" and defenders of abortion rights, found support with conservative voters
. US President Joe Biden vowed to try and pass legislation through Congress that would replace Roe v Wade and once again prohibit states from unilaterally regulating access to abortions.