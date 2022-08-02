https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-democrats-grow-increasingly-discontented-with-supreme-court-following-roe-v-wade-scrapping-1098048537.html

US Democrats Grow Increasingly Discontented With Supreme Court Following Roe v Wade Scrapping

The US Supreme Court’s disapproval rating has risen from 53% to 55% over the past year, with Democrats forming the most dissatisfied group, a Gallup poll conducted in July has shown. At the same time, the court's work is now approved of by 43% of all US citizens, up from 40% in 2021. The number of undecided pollsters shrank.However, only 13% of Democrats were satisfied with the work of the US Supreme Court this year – a record low – while a year earlier some 36% of blue voters said they were content with it. Republican voters showed an opposite dynamic, as the court's popularity skyrocketed from 45% in 2021 to 74% in 2022.The independents were apparently not moved by the US Supreme Court's rulings over the past year, with 40% approving its work – down one percent compared to 2021, the poll results say.Female pollsters largely disapproved of the Supreme Court's decisions, with 61% voting this way compared to 49% of men.The sharp change in the Supreme Court's perception in voters follows the bombshell decision of a majority of justices to scrap Roe v Wade – a 1973 landmark decision that secured abortion rights for all US women. The conservative-dominated court found the logic behind the landmark ruling faulty and incompatible with the US Constitution due to infringement of states’ rights.The ruling, which prompted large protests from both "pro-lifers" and defenders of abortion rights, found support with conservative voters. US President Joe Biden vowed to try and pass legislation through Congress that would replace Roe v Wade and once again prohibit states from unilaterally regulating access to abortions.

