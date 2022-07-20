https://sputniknews.com/20220720/outrageous--extremist-kamala-harris-slammed-by-nikki-haley-over-statement-on-abortion-ruling-1097623724.html
'Outrageous & Extremist' Kamala Harris Slammed by Nikki Haley Over Statement on Abortion Ruling
'Outrageous & Extremist' Kamala Harris Slammed by Nikki Haley Over Statement on Abortion Ruling
Nikki Haley insisted that Harris delivers "word salads on things that just don't make sense" and that the VP “continues to sound extreme.” 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T14:41+0000
2022-07-20T14:41+0000
2022-07-20T15:12+0000
kamala harris
nikki haley
abortion
slavery
criticism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095746527_0:0:2955:1663_1920x0_80_0_0_0133ec9355c61c9d971aa49eb6a69688.jpg
US Vice President Kamala Harris ended up being sharply criticized by Nikki Haley, former US envoy to the United Nations, after comparing the recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion to slavery.While delivering a speech at the NAACP’s 113th convention on Monday, Harris lamented that the United States “has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies.”In response, Haley stated that Harris is “outrageous on everything,” be it comparing "pro-life supporters to trying to stop people voting at the polls, whether she talks about this and trying to compare it to slavery," or talking about ending the filibuster.She also pointed out how Harris, whom she claimed "continues to mess up everywhere that she can," refuses to go to the border, despite handling the border being “the one job that she's been given.”“So she gives us these words salads on things that just don't make sense. And she continues to sound extreme,” Haley added.On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that essentially declared abortion to be a constitutional right in the United States.
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/anti-biden-pac-accuses-kamala-harris-of-insurrection-over-violent-blm-protests-1097589519.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095746527_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ec4df4637e31dbd1e8dbe782e017061.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kamala harris, nikki haley, abortion, slavery, criticism
'Outrageous & Extremist' Kamala Harris Slammed by Nikki Haley Over Statement on Abortion Ruling
14:41 GMT 20.07.2022 (Updated: 15:12 GMT 20.07.2022)
Nikki Haley insisted that Harris delivers "word salads on things that just don't make sense" and that the VP “continues to sound extreme.”
US Vice President Kamala Harris ended up being sharply criticized by Nikki Haley, former US envoy to the United Nations, after comparing the recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion to slavery.
While delivering a speech at the NAACP’s 113th convention on Monday, Harris lamented that the United States “has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies.”
In response, Haley stated that Harris is “outrageous on everything,” be it comparing "pro-life supporters to trying to stop people voting at the polls, whether she talks about this and trying to compare it to slavery," or talking about ending the filibuster.
“She's unbelievably extremist at the end of the day. Democrats want to take away the voices of the people. The fact that they were okay with an unelected group of justices deciding our fate was fine as long as it was in their favor,” Haley said during a recent appearance on Fox News’ America Reports. “But now, suddenly, when the ruling is going to go back to the people and the people are going to decide in their states, suddenly they don't think the people are capable of deciding that.”
She also pointed out how Harris, whom she claimed "continues to mess up everywhere that she can," refuses to go to the border, despite handling the border being “the one job that she's been given.”
“So she gives us these words salads on things that just don't make sense. And she continues to sound extreme,” Haley added.
On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that essentially declared abortion to be a constitutional right in the United States.