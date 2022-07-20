https://sputniknews.com/20220720/outrageous--extremist-kamala-harris-slammed-by-nikki-haley-over-statement-on-abortion-ruling-1097623724.html

'Outrageous & Extremist' Kamala Harris Slammed by Nikki Haley Over Statement on Abortion Ruling

Nikki Haley insisted that Harris delivers "word salads on things that just don't make sense" and that the VP “continues to sound extreme.” 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

US Vice President Kamala Harris ended up being sharply criticized by Nikki Haley, former US envoy to the United Nations, after comparing the recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion to slavery.While delivering a speech at the NAACP’s 113th convention on Monday, Harris lamented that the United States “has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies.”In response, Haley stated that Harris is “outrageous on everything,” be it comparing "pro-life supporters to trying to stop people voting at the polls, whether she talks about this and trying to compare it to slavery," or talking about ending the filibuster.She also pointed out how Harris, whom she claimed "continues to mess up everywhere that she can," refuses to go to the border, despite handling the border being “the one job that she's been given.”“So she gives us these words salads on things that just don't make sense. And she continues to sound extreme,” Haley added.On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that essentially declared abortion to be a constitutional right in the United States.

