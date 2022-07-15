https://sputniknews.com/20220715/us-house-passes-abortion-defense-bill-in-response-to-end-of-roe-protections-1097361628.html
US House Passes Abortion Defense Bill in Response to End of Roe Protections
Democratic Party lawmakers in both houses of congress have vowed action to protect women's ability to travel across state lines to get an abortion after... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
17:45 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 18:05 GMT 15.07.2022)
Democratic Party lawmakers in both houses of congress have vowed action to protect women's ability to travel across state lines to get an abortion after federal and state lawmakers threatened to criminalize such activity. The legal push comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's landmark decision last month to abolish federal abortion protections.
The House of Representatives passed two bills Friday aimed at safeguarding abortion access, including a measure allowing women to travel across state lines to receive the procedure if it is banned in their home state.
The bill, entitled the 'Ensuring Access to Abortion Act', passed 223-205, with three Republicans - never Trumper Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Fred Upton of Michigan joining all 220 Democrats to vote in favor of the measure.
The bill proposes making it illegal for states where abortion is legal to bar women from out of state, introduces legal protections for people who assist women who receive the procedure, and provides for the legalization of the interstate transportation of Food and Drug Administration-approved abortion drugs.
The second measure, the 'Women's Health Protection'