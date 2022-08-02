International
Trump Says Pelosi ‘Always Causing Trouble’ Amid Her Controversial Visit to Taiwan
Trump Says Pelosi ‘Always Causing Trouble’ Amid Her Controversial Visit to Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "always causing trouble," former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday amid... 02.08.2022
us
donald trump
nancy pelosi
taiwan
china
“Why is Crazy Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan? Always causing trouble. Nothing she does turns out well (two failed impeachments, loss of House, etc.). WATCH! [sic]” Trump said via the social media platform Truth.Pelosi led a US congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including a visit to Taiwan starting on Tuesday to reaffirm the United States' support for democracy on the island.The visit has been met with fierce condemnation by the Chinese government as it considers Taiwan a part of China rather than a separate political entity. Upon Pelosi's arrival in Taipei, China launched a series of military exercises near Taiwan and issued an order for restrictions to navigation in parts of the South China Sea.The Biden administration on Tuesday defended Pelosi's visit, with National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby saying the trip does not constitute a violation of China's sovereignty.
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/nancy-pelosi-says-us-cannot-stand-by-as-china-proceeds-to-threaten-taiwan-1098042377.html
Trump Says Pelosi 'Always Causing Trouble' Amid Her Controversial Visit to Taiwan

18:57 GMT 02.08.2022
© AP Photo / Chris SewardFormer President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Seward
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “always causing trouble,” former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday amid Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan that initiated numerous warnings by China of serious consequences to such a move.
“Why is Crazy Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan? Always causing trouble. Nothing she does turns out well (two failed impeachments, loss of House, etc.). WATCH! [sic]” Trump said via the social media platform Truth.
Pelosi led a US congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including a visit to Taiwan starting on Tuesday to reaffirm the United States' support for democracy on the island.
The visit has been met with fierce condemnation by the Chinese government as it considers Taiwan a part of China rather than a separate political entity. Upon Pelosi's arrival in Taipei, China launched a series of military exercises near Taiwan and issued an order for restrictions to navigation in parts of the South China Sea.
The Biden administration on Tuesday defended Pelosi's visit, with National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby saying the trip does not constitute a violation of China's sovereignty.
