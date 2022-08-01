https://sputniknews.com/20220801/get-well-soon-trump-claims-biden-contracted-not-covid-19-but-dementia-1097988716.html

'Get Well Soon': Trump Claims Biden Contracted Not COVID-19 But Dementia

'Get Well Soon': Trump Claims Biden Contracted Not COVID-19 But Dementia

On Saturday, Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a week after a negative test, once again raising questions among Americans about... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

In a cheeky "get well" message posted on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, former US President Donald Trump implied President Joe Biden had dementia rather than a COVID-19 rebound infection.On the Twitter-like social networking platform, the former president made fun of his successor's re-diagnosis. Trump's quipped that Biden was "thinking about moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes" before reiterating his claims about the 2020 election fraud.However, the compassionate former president, 76, wished his rival and successor a speedy recovery.After testing negative for the virus and finishing a five-day course of Paxlovid, the antiviral medication from Pfizer, Biden was released from isolation on Wednesday. In his announcement on Saturday, White House physician Kevin O'Connor stated that Biden had increased his testing frequency due to the possibility of a return infection. On Tuesday night, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning, Biden reportedly continued to test negative, but the virus returned on Saturday morning. Purportedly, Biden has not shown any symptoms of the infection's rebound, and reassured the public that he was feeling well.

