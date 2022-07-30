https://sputniknews.com/20220730/biden-tests-positive-for-covidagain-his-doctor-says-1097965478.html

Biden Tests Positive for COVID...Again, His Doctor Says

Just three days ago White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said that US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will discontinue his strict... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to the White House's statement, the American president tested positive in "rebound" case and will isolate. Joe Biden has no reemgence of symptoms, the statement adds.

