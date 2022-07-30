https://sputniknews.com/20220730/biden-tests-positive-for-covidagain-his-doctor-says-1097965478.html
Biden Tests Positive for COVID...Again, His Doctor Says
Biden Tests Positive for COVID...Again, His Doctor Says
Just three days ago White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said that US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will discontinue his strict... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
According to the White House's statement, the American president tested positive in "rebound" case and will isolate. Joe Biden has no reemgence of symptoms, the statement adds.
Biden Tests Positive for COVID...Again, His Doctor Says
18:41 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 18:52 GMT 30.07.2022)
Just three days ago White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said that US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will discontinue his strict isolation measures.
According to the White House's statement, the American president tested positive in "rebound" case and will isolate. Joe Biden has no reemgence of symptoms, the statement adds.