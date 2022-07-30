International
BREAKING: Biden Tests Positive for COVID...Again, His Doctor Says
Biden Tests Positive for COVID...Again, His Doctor Says
Biden Tests Positive for COVID...Again, His Doctor Says
Just three days ago White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said that US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will discontinue his strict...
According to the White House's statement, the American president tested positive in "rebound" case and will isolate. Joe Biden has no reemgence of symptoms, the statement adds.
Biden Tests Positive for COVID...Again, His Doctor Says

18:41 GMT 30.07.2022 (Updated: 18:52 GMT 30.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
Being updated
Just three days ago White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said that US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will discontinue his strict isolation measures.
According to the White House's statement, the American president tested positive in "rebound" case and will isolate. Joe Biden has no reemgence of symptoms, the statement adds.
