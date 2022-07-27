International
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/biden-ending-strict-isolation-after-testing-negative-for-covid-19-1097857224.html
Biden Ending 'Strict Isolation' After Testing Negative for COVID-19
Biden Ending 'Strict Isolation' After Testing Negative for COVID-19
Biden completed his five-day course of the anti-viral medication Paxlovid on Monday, with White House officials saying that his infection symptoms were almost... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T14:15+0000
2022-07-27T14:24+0000
us
joe biden
covid-19
us president
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097759144_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_6fe25889d4673bf301ac8d252ab5cbff.jpg
US President Joe Biden is ending his "strict isolation" after testing negative for coronavirus, his physician Kevin O'Connor announced on Wednesday.Biden will continue to wear a mask for 10 full days any time he is around others, the doctor added. At the same time, the president “will increase his testing cadence” due to the possibility of rebound cases of Paxlovid users.Biden completed his anti-viral therapy medication Paxlovid on Monday. He tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, but his symptoms were mild. The White House clarified that he experienced runny nose, occasional dry cough and fatigue. Otherwise, the president was "doing fine" and continued to work in self-isolation.The US president is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and twice boosted.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097759144_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c741b6576cb7a36813f8a341b4b9e1e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, covid-19, us president

Biden Ending 'Strict Isolation' After Testing Negative for COVID-19

14:15 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 27.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGANIn this file photo taken on July 14, 2022, US President Joe Biden wipes his nose after signing the guest book while visiting Israel's President Isaac Herzog at Beit HaNassi, the presidential residence in Jerusalem
In this file photo taken on July 14, 2022, US President Joe Biden wipes his nose after signing the guest book while visiting Israel's President Isaac Herzog at Beit HaNassi, the presidential residence in Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
International
India
Biden completed his five-day course of the anti-viral medication Paxlovid on Monday, with White House officials saying that his infection symptoms were almost gone.
US President Joe Biden is ending his "strict isolation" after testing negative for coronavirus, his physician Kevin O'Connor announced on Wednesday.
"Yesterday evening, then again this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures" O'Connor said in a statement.
Biden will continue to wear a mask for 10 full days any time he is around others, the doctor added. At the same time, the president “will increase his testing cadence” due to the possibility of rebound cases of Paxlovid users.
Biden completed his anti-viral therapy medication Paxlovid on Monday. He tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, but his symptoms were mild. The White House clarified that he experienced runny nose, occasional dry cough and fatigue. Otherwise, the president was "doing fine" and continued to work in self-isolation.
The US president is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and twice boosted.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала