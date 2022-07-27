Biden Ending 'Strict Isolation' After Testing Negative for COVID-19
14:15 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 27.07.2022)
Biden completed his five-day course of the anti-viral medication Paxlovid on Monday, with White House officials saying that his infection symptoms were almost gone.
US President Joe Biden is ending his "strict isolation" after testing negative for coronavirus, his physician Kevin O'Connor announced on Wednesday.
"Yesterday evening, then again this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures" O'Connor said in a statement.
Biden will continue to wear a mask for 10 full days any time he is around others, the doctor added. At the same time, the president “will increase his testing cadence” due to the possibility of rebound cases of Paxlovid users.
Joe Biden had two negative covid tests (last night and again this morning) and is out of strict isolation, per doc note. pic.twitter.com/Jw8eTFKX1t— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 27, 2022
Biden completed his anti-viral therapy medication Paxlovid on Monday. He tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, but his symptoms were mild. The White House clarified that he experienced runny nose, occasional dry cough and fatigue. Otherwise, the president was "doing fine" and continued to work in self-isolation.
The US president is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and twice boosted.