Biden Ending 'Strict Isolation' After Testing Negative for COVID-19

US President Joe Biden is ending his "strict isolation" after testing negative for coronavirus, his physician Kevin O'Connor announced on Wednesday.Biden will continue to wear a mask for 10 full days any time he is around others, the doctor added. At the same time, the president “will increase his testing cadence” due to the possibility of rebound cases of Paxlovid users.Biden completed his anti-viral therapy medication Paxlovid on Monday. He tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, but his symptoms were mild. The White House clarified that he experienced runny nose, occasional dry cough and fatigue. Otherwise, the president was "doing fine" and continued to work in self-isolation.The US president is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and twice boosted.

