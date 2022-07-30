https://sputniknews.com/20220730/western-values-on-display-moscow-blasts-norwegian-diplomat-over-i-hate-russians-rant-1097959144.html

‘Western Values’ on Display: Moscow Blasts Norwegian Diplomat Over ‘I Hate Russians’ Rant

‘Western Values’ on Display: Moscow Blasts Norwegian Diplomat Over ‘I Hate Russians’ Rant

An employee from the Scandinavian nation’s Consulate General in Murmansk raised eyebrows online after telling staff at a hotel in the northern Russian port... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-30T13:01+0000

2022-07-30T13:01+0000

2022-07-30T13:22+0000

norway

russia

maria zakharova

russian foreign ministry

rant

diplomat

nationalism

xenophobia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1e/1097958999_0:15:980:566_1920x0_80_0_0_44400cfcfa00a3087a3768d99ed8000f.png

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has slammed a Norwegian Consulate General employee over “hateful” and “xenophobic” comments she recently made during a stopover at a Murmansk hotel.On Saturday, Russian Telegram channel Mash posted a video of an agitated Norwegian diplomatic employee, identified as one Ms. Elisabeth Ellingsen, picking a fight with concierges at the Azimut Hotel in Murmansk over an apparent double booking mix-up and being given a room that was insufficiently clean.“I only want to tell you one thing: it’s fine, we are leaving in a couple days…This is f*cking irritating, because the same thing happened with my colleague. She was removed from her room on the fourteenth floor for some other reason. You’re just f*cking up everything. This is a disgrace. Just give me another room and stop f*cking [around]. No, I’m not waiting one minute, it’s already late,” Ellingsen said.“You know I think that this hotel is a disgrace, and you people in general [are] also a disgrace,” the diplomat added.Commenting on the rant, which racked up over 400,000 views, Zakharova quipped that “Western values are becoming more and more impressive,” and characterized Ellingsen’s outburst as a bitter display of hateful nationalism.Norwegian-Russian relations remain icy amid the security crisis in Ukraine, as well as longstanding tensions over the militarization of the Svalbard Archipelago, back-and-forth espionage claims, and an economic dispute centered around Oslo’s refusal this spring to let Russian cargo ships into Svalbard. The two northern nations agreed to resolve the latter issue earlier this month.The Norwegian Consulate General in Murmansk was "temporarily" closed down on July 1 by order of the kingdom's Foreign Ministry, with Oslo announcing that it would be reopened "when the situation permits."

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/about-three-quarters-of-norwegians-have-no-fear-of-russia-despite-scaremongering--survey-1095562750.html

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

norway, russia, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, rant, diplomat, nationalism, xenophobia