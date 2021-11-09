https://sputniknews.com/20211109/norwegian-authorities-suspicious-after-4-km-long-length-of-surveillance-cable-gets-cut-disappears-1090602852.html

Norwegian Authorities Suspicious After 4 km-long Length of Surveillance Cable Gets Cut, Disappears

Oslo operates a sophisticated network of underwater surveillance cables in the Norwegian Sea, keeping a lookout for potential Russian submarines as part of a... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Norwegian Institute of Marine Research has reported that a 4.3 km-long strategic Lofoten-Vesteralen (LoVe) offshore observatory fiber optic and electric cable network has been cut and possibly stolen.In a press release last Friday, LoVe project leader Geir Pedersen told media that “something or someone has torn out cables in outlying areas” of the network, resulting in power to the entire system being lost.According to Norway’s Dagens Naeringsliv newspaper, the observatory has faced problems since the spring of 2021, with state oil giant Equinor discovering that one of the system’s nodes had been dragged from its position and its cable cut and lost. In late September, the company discovered that another node had been moved, its cable also missing and its contacts and connection box torn off.Institute fellow Oystein Brun told DN that “the most important thing…now is to find out whether someone has actually attacked the cable, and whether it’s possible to prosecute whoever has destroyed this cable for us.”In addition to sea life, including whales, the area in which the cable is laid is known to be used by submarines – including those of Norway’s NATO allies and Russia, and by commercial vessels.Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident, and have declined to comment on the case.

WhatTheFishIsThis The USS Connecticut , the submarine that struck a seamount in the South China Sea in October 2021 immediately comes to mind as the Culprit .. 1

