Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/moscow-perturbed-by-militarisation-of-svalbard-archipelago-following-norwegian-warship-visit-1090683125.html
Moscow Perturbed by Militarisation of Svalbard Archipelago Following Norwegian Warship Visit
Moscow Perturbed by Militarisation of Svalbard Archipelago Following Norwegian Warship Visit
The historic 1920 Svalbard Treaty, which recognises Norway's sovereignty over the Arctic archipelago, defines it as demilitarised and fit for purely peaceful... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-12T12:02+0000
2021-11-12T12:02+0000
arctic
military & intelligence
russia
norway
svalbard
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102687/82/1026878238_0:10:3084:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_a7a0e14e05e9923e4ff38ba3086e64db.jpg
Moscow is seriously concerned about the recent visit of a Norwegian warship to Svalbard, and perceives it as another step by Oslo toward the of militarisation of the polar archipelago, Russia's Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.In late October, the frigate "Thor Heyerdahl" was reported to have made a port call at Longyearbyen in what the local newspaper Svalbardposten described as a "rare sight" and "peaceful visit"."It is important to be able to train in demanding conditions and for us to be able to defend Norwegian sovereignty on Svalbard. We have not only a right, but also a duty to safeguard sovereignty in the territorial waters of [the islands of] Spitsbergen, Hopen, and Bjørnøya", KNM "Thor Heyerdahl" Commander Frode Røte told Svalbardposten.However, the warship's visit to the demilitarised archipelago made the Russian Foreign Ministry see red.Furthermore, the ministry stressed that the visit violates the spirit of the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, which defines the purely peaceful use of the archipelago, and also contradicts Oslo's declared goal of maintaining low tension in high latitudes.The Foreign Ministry also emphasised a trend toward the "hidden militarisation" of the archipelago by Norway via patrols by Coast Guard ships, the use of the SVALSAT satellite tracking station, which is technically equipped to perform dual-use tasks, as well as the practice of Norwegian military transport aircraft using Longyearbyen Airport.The Russian Foreign Ministry additionally underscored the extension of the Norwegian Law on Ports and Fairways to Svalbard, which implies the use of the archipelago's infrastructure in military planning, including the reception of reinforcements from the nation's NATO allies.The ministry also cited a recent legislative initiative by the Norwegian authorities to restrict access to information about the seabed in the Svalbard region, while providing exceptions for the Norwegian military and their NATO partners.Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean located about midway between the northern coast of Norway and the North Pole. First used as a base by whalers, and subsequently for coal mining, it is now mostly used for polar exploration and climate research. With a population of under 3,000, Svalbard is a free economic zone and a demilitarised area. Colloquially, it is mainly referred to as a place where there are more polar bears than humans and as home to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a long-term seed storage facility built to stand the test of time and preserve the world's largest collection of crop diversity.
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/must-be-stopped-norwegian-militarys-plans-for-firing-ranges-in-russias-proximity-blasted-1090646879.html
arctic
norway
svalbard
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102687/82/1026878238_353:0:3084:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eef8e73daa09437159b0b7a9fa72aec3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arctic, military & intelligence, russia, norway, svalbard, scandinavia

Moscow Perturbed by Militarisation of Svalbard Archipelago Following Norwegian Warship Visit

12:02 GMT 12.11.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the photo bankLongyearbyen, the capital of the Spitsbergen (Svalbard) Archipelago
Longyearbyen, the capital of the Spitsbergen (Svalbard) Archipelago - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The historic 1920 Svalbard Treaty, which recognises Norway's sovereignty over the Arctic archipelago, defines it as demilitarised and fit for purely peaceful use.
Moscow is seriously concerned about the recent visit of a Norwegian warship to Svalbard, and perceives it as another step by Oslo toward the of militarisation of the polar archipelago, Russia's Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.
In late October, the frigate "Thor Heyerdahl" was reported to have made a port call at Longyearbyen in what the local newspaper Svalbardposten described as a "rare sight" and "peaceful visit".
"It is important to be able to train in demanding conditions and for us to be able to defend Norwegian sovereignty on Svalbard. We have not only a right, but also a duty to safeguard sovereignty in the territorial waters of [the islands of] Spitsbergen, Hopen, and Bjørnøya", KNM "Thor Heyerdahl" Commander Frode Røte told Svalbardposten.
However, the warship's visit to the demilitarised archipelago made the Russian Foreign Ministry see red.

"The port call to the archipelago by a Norwegian warship is Oslo's next step in a series of successive actions to include this territory into its sphere of national military development", the Russian Foreign Ministry said, suggesting that this "demonstration of military force" raised serious concern.

Furthermore, the ministry stressed that the visit violates the spirit of the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, which defines the purely peaceful use of the archipelago, and also contradicts Oslo's declared goal of maintaining low tension in high latitudes.
The Foreign Ministry also emphasised a trend toward the "hidden militarisation" of the archipelago by Norway via patrols by Coast Guard ships, the use of the SVALSAT satellite tracking station, which is technically equipped to perform dual-use tasks, as well as the practice of Norwegian military transport aircraft using Longyearbyen Airport.
The Russian Foreign Ministry additionally underscored the extension of the Norwegian Law on Ports and Fairways to Svalbard, which implies the use of the archipelago's infrastructure in military planning, including the reception of reinforcements from the nation's NATO allies.
The ministry also cited a recent legislative initiative by the Norwegian authorities to restrict access to information about the seabed in the Svalbard region, while providing exceptions for the Norwegian military and their NATO partners.
The Norwegian ULA class submarine Utstein (KNM 302) participates in NATO exercise Odin-One - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
'Must Be Stopped': Norwegian Military's Plans for Firing Ranges in Russia's Proximity Blasted
Yesterday, 07:10 GMT
Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean located about midway between the northern coast of Norway and the North Pole. First used as a base by whalers, and subsequently for coal mining, it is now mostly used for polar exploration and climate research. With a population of under 3,000, Svalbard is a free economic zone and a demilitarised area. Colloquially, it is mainly referred to as a place where there are more polar bears than humans and as home to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a long-term seed storage facility built to stand the test of time and preserve the world's largest collection of crop diversity.
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:23 GMTRussian Bombers Fly Over Belarus as Poland Builds Up Military Forces on Border – Video
12:21 GMTEmiliano Sala: 'Reckless' Man Who Organised Flight That Killed Footballer Gets 18-Month Jail Term
12:15 GMTPrince Charles's Former Aide Dubbed ‘Rasputin’ Quits for Good Over Dealings With Saudi Billionaire
12:05 GMTIndia Plans Mass Deployment of BrahMos Missiles, Smerch MBRL Along Border With China
12:02 GMTMoscow Perturbed by Militarisation of Svalbard Archipelago Following Norwegian Warship Visit
11:58 GMTProsecutors Probe Alleged Rape in French Presidential Palace, Says Report
11:50 GMTDublin Tells London to Stop Playing the ‘Tough Guy’ Over Northern Ireland Protocol
11:18 GMT'Revolution in Electronic Warfare': Israel Rolls Out System That Uses Targeted Beams of Energy
10:57 GMT'Spoiled Brat & a Disgrace': Fans Slam Neymar After Brazilian Star's Angry Exchange With Referee
10:49 GMTNSBA Allegedly Engaged With White House Before Penning Letter Branding Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
10:45 GMTRussian Radars Detect Six NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over Black Sea
10:26 GMTPolish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Warsaw - Video
10:04 GMTWatch: Furious Neymar's Ugly Confrontation With Referee in Brazil's Victory Over Colombia
09:49 GMTEmily Ratajkowski Reveals She Has Not Heard From Robin Thicke Since Making Groping Allegation
09:48 GMTHoly Water and Prayers Used to Cleanse Belgian Church After Couple Have Sex on Altar
09:46 GMTKremlin Slams US Claims About Potential Russian Invasion of Ukraine as 'Groundless'
09:45 GMTExplosion Targeting Mosque Reportedly Kills 3, Wounds 15 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan
09:42 GMTDrug Cartels 'Murder Individuals' on American Side of US-Mexico Border Amid Migration Crisis
09:38 GMTNew COP26 Draft Declaration Waters Down Calls to End Fossil Fuel Use
09:08 GMTChinese Communist Party Brands Upcoming US Democracy Summit as 'Ironic'