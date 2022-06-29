https://sputniknews.com/20220629/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-norwegian-charge-daffaires-over-russian-goods-delivery-issue-1096793189.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Charge d'Affaires Over Russian Goods Delivery Issue

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Norwegian Charge d'Affaires Over Russian Goods Delivery Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Norwegian Charge d'Affaires Solveig Rossebo over Oslo's refusal to let Russian cargo into... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T11:55+0000

2022-06-29T11:55+0000

2022-06-29T11:59+0000

norway

russia

goods

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105591/63/1055916372_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5a9aa26344fcafa77099bb46581376f.jpg

"On June 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Norwegian Charge d'Affaires ad interim in Russia Solveig Rossebo, who was informed about the unacceptable situation around the delivery to Svalbard of goods intended to ensure the work of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Arktikugol State Trust in the archipelago and blocked by the Norwegian side," the ministry said in a statement.In late April, Oslo imposed restrictions on goods supplies by Russian road transporters, thus blocking items of critical importance for the functioning of the trust and the Russian Consulate General in Svalbard, joining EU sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. The goods which fall under restrictions include food, medical equipment, building materials and spare parts for vehicles, the ministry added. In this regard, Moscow required that Oslo resolve the issue as soon as possible, while also warning that unfriendly actions against Russia would inevitably lead to appropriate retaliatory measures.

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

norway, russia, goods