https://sputniknews.com/20220517/about-three-quarters-of-norwegians-have-no-fear-of-russia-despite-scaremongering--survey-1095562750.html

About Three Quarters of Norwegians Have No Fear of Russia Despite Scaremongering – Survey

About Three Quarters of Norwegians Have No Fear of Russia Despite Scaremongering – Survey

Norwegian-Russian relations, while traditionally good, have soured in recent years against the backdrop of reciprocal military buildups, fighter jet... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T07:21+0000

2022-05-17T07:21+0000

2022-05-17T07:21+0000

norway

scandinavia

news

russia

ukraine

"russian threat"

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104512/23/1045122318_0:0:5184:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_226ac722b9f9a1aa7a779d42d800135b.jpg

More than one in four Norwegians believes that Russia poses a threat to Norway, according to a survey carried out by pollster InFact for the newspaper Dagbladet.As many as 28.9 percent of those surveyed assessed the threat allegedly emanating from Russia as “high or “very high”. A similar amount (28.7 percent) thought the threat is “small” or “very small”.In the survey, women appeared generally more worried about Russia than men. Only 6.9 percent of men think the threat from Russia is very high, while nearly twice as many women (11.9 percent) thought the same.The survey also uncovered major geographical differences within the Norwegian population. People in Northern Norway, who traditionally have close ties with Russia stretching back centuries and even enjoyed visa-free travel with neighbouring Murmansk Oblast until the recent cold spell in the relations between Russia and the West, are the least worried. There, only 5.9 percent see the threat as very high. By contrast, people in southern Norway, outside Oslo, are the most worried. There, a total of 34.1 percent believe that the threat level is high or very high. On a national basis, this proportion 9.4 percent.According to Lieutenant Colonel Geir Hågen Karlsen, the fear expressed in the survey is not unfounded, even though there is no immediate threat from Moscow. Overall, he assessed the threat in the long run as substantial – 4 on a scale from 1 to 5.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev's provocations and increased shelling.In the West, though, the operation was widely portrayed as “invasion” and “aggression”, with the media even promoting fakes about Russia's alleged “brutality”. Coupled with harsh political rhetoric and massive sanctions against Russia, this swayed the public opinion and stoked anti-Russian sentiment across the continent, to the point of discrimination against Russian citizens and attacks against people with Russian roots.The same spin with an emphasis on “protection” from the “Russian threat” forced a swing in popular opinion in neighbouring Finland and Sweden, which effectively abandoned their historic non-alignment and chose to apply for membership in NATO – a move supported by the majority of the population.

norway

scandinavia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

norway, scandinavia, news, russia, ukraine, "russian threat"