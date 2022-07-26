https://sputniknews.com/20220726/jared-kushner-reveals-he-had-cancer-and-underwent-surgery-while-serving-in-white-house-1097806483.html
Jared Kushner Reveals He Had Cancer and Underwent Surgery While Serving in White House
The memoir, scheduled to hit the shelves in August, promises to shed light on various events and negotiations that transpired during Trump's term and disclose... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner stated in his upcoming book "Breaking History: A White House Memoir", that he had been treated for thyroid cancer while serving in the White House. According to an excerpt from the book cited by the New York Times, Kushner was diagnosed with cancer in October 2019, and he made sure that only a small group of people knew about it.After that, he personally shared the information about the diagnosis, confiding in his wife Ivanka, two of his aides, (Cassidy Hutchinson and Avi Berkowitz) and then-White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.While the cancer was detected at an early stage and thus was treatable, medics had to remove a "substantial part of my thyroid", Kushner wrote. In order not to affect his performance and to make his absence less noticeable, he agreed to schedule the surgery right before Thanksgiving.However, the memoir revealed that Kushner's father-in-law was aware about the whole ordeal - and even told him so before the procedure.When the surprised Kushner asked how Trump knew, the 45th replied:Kushner was an important member of Trump's team, sharing his expertise on various subjects. He was a lead negotiator in the US-brokered Abraham Accords - a deal stipulating the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab countries, which took place in 2020.
The memoir, scheduled to hit the shelves in August, promises to shed light on various events and negotiations that transpired during Trump's term and disclose Kushner's activity in the administration of the 45th US president.
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner stated in his upcoming book "Breaking History: A White House Memoir",
that he had been treated for thyroid cancer while serving in the White House. According to an excerpt from the book cited by the New York Times, Kushner was diagnosed with cancer in October 2019, and he made sure that only a small group of people knew about it.
"Please don't tell anyone — especially my wife or my father-in-law," Kushner told White House physician Sean Conley, the book suggests, noting that his condition "was a personal problem and not for public consumption."
After that, he personally shared the information about the diagnosis, confiding in his wife Ivanka, two of his aides, (Cassidy Hutchinson and Avi Berkowitz) and then-White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
While the cancer was detected at an early stage and thus was treatable, medics had to remove a "substantial part of my thyroid", Kushner wrote. In order not to affect his performance and to make his absence less noticeable
, he agreed to schedule the surgery right before Thanksgiving.
"That way, I would miss the least amount of time in the office. My absence might even go unnoticed. That’s how I wanted it," he added.
However, the memoir revealed that Kushner's father-in-law was aware about the whole ordeal - and even told him so before the procedure.
“The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. ‘Are you nervous about the surgery?’ he asked.”
When the surprised Kushner asked how Trump knew
, the 45th replied:
"I’m the president. I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here," Trump said, according to the book.
Kushner was an important member of Trump's team, sharing his expertise on various subjects. He was a lead negotiator in the US-brokered Abraham Accords - a deal stipulating the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab countries, which took place in 2020.