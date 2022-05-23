Son-is-Law: Ex-Trump Counselor Blasts Jared Kushner for Grabbing Too Much Power, Book Claims
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner calls on a reporter at a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after Trump announced that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state
According to the WP, in her upcoming memoir "Here's the Deal", Conway shared some bizarre plans proposed by Kushner, saying he once suggested Trump "go to Ellis Island, where he'd stand at the foot of the Statue of Liberty to lead a naturalisation ceremony".
Trump's ex-counsellor Kellyanne Conway lambasted Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in her new book. Citing the excerpts from the book, the Washington Post says Conway described Kushner as "shrewd and calculating", claiming that during Trump's term in the White House, Ivanka's husband got his hands on every possible decision.
"There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise. Criminal justice reform. Middle East peace. The southern and northern borders. Veterans and opioids. Big Tech and small business... If Martian attacks had come across the radar, he would have happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio. He’d have made sure you knew he’d exiled the Martians to Uranus and insisted he did not care who got credit for it. He misread the Constitution in one crucial respect, thinking that all power not given to the federal government was reserved to him."
She added that "no matter how disastrous a personnel change or legislative attempt may be, he was unlikely to be held accountable for it".
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGANTrump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks at a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2016
According to the WP, Convay also criticised a bunch of officials from the MAGA team, including the chair of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign Paul Manafort, first chief of staff Reince Priebus, and many others.
However, she did not take shots at Trump himself, and even praised the 45th president for "elevating and empowering her", saying that "angry feminists" should "have at least once in their lives a 'girl boss' as generous, respectful, engaging, and empowering as Donald Trump was to me and my other female colleagues".
The book is set to be published on Tuesday, and it comes just several months before the release of Kushner's book, where Trump's son-in-law is also expected to share important details of the MAGA era. His book is titled "Breaking History: A White House Memoir", and is expected to be published this August.