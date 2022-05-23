https://sputniknews.com/20220523/son-is-law-ex-trump-counselor-blasts-jared-kushner-for-grabbing-too-much-power-book-claims-1095709973.html

Son-is-Law: Ex-Trump Counselor Blasts Jared Kushner for Grabbing Too Much Power, Book Claims

Son-is-Law: Ex-Trump Counselor Blasts Jared Kushner for Grabbing Too Much Power, Book Claims

According to the WP, in her upcoming memoir "Here's the Deal", Conway shared some bizarre plans proposed by Kushner, saying he once suggested Trump "go to... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T08:54+0000

2022-05-23T08:54+0000

2022-05-23T08:54+0000

us

jared kushner

donald trump

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080159227_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4a8a63f0adaea9293f9fd0155550f8d6.jpg

Trump's ex-counsellor Kellyanne Conway lambasted Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in her new book. Citing the excerpts from the book, the Washington Post says Conway described Kushner as "shrewd and calculating", claiming that during Trump's term in the White House, Ivanka's husband got his hands on every possible decision.She added that "no matter how disastrous a personnel change or legislative attempt may be, he was unlikely to be held accountable for it".According to the WP, Convay also criticised a bunch of officials from the MAGA team, including the chair of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign Paul Manafort, first chief of staff Reince Priebus, and many others. However, she did not take shots at Trump himself, and even praised the 45th president for "elevating and empowering her", saying that "angry feminists" should "have at least once in their lives a 'girl boss' as generous, respectful, engaging, and empowering as Donald Trump was to me and my other female colleagues".The book is set to be published on Tuesday, and it comes just several months before the release of Kushner's book, where Trump's son-in-law is also expected to share important details of the MAGA era. His book is titled "Breaking History: A White House Memoir", and is expected to be published this August.

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, jared kushner, donald trump, white house