'Breaking History': Jared Kushner's 'White House Memoir' to Be Released in August

Jared Kushner’s book is expected to give his account of various notable events and negotiations that transpired during Donald Trump’s tenure as president of... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner may soon become the first member of the ex-POTUS’ family to release a book about the time of Trump’s presidency.The book, titled "Breaking History: A White House Memoir", is slated to hit the shelves on 9 August.Kushner is also going to present his account of "negotiating the largest trade deal in American history, passing bipartisan criminal justice reform, and achieving several of the most significant breakthroughs in diplomacy in the last fifty years: the peace deals known as the Abraham Accords".

