'Breaking History': Jared Kushner's 'White House Memoir' to Be Released in August
'Breaking History': Jared Kushner's 'White House Memoir' to Be Released in August
Jared Kushner’s book is expected to give his account of various notable events and negotiations that transpired during Donald Trump’s tenure as president of... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner may soon become the first member of the ex-POTUS’ family to release a book about the time of Trump’s presidency.The book, titled "Breaking History: A White House Memoir", is slated to hit the shelves on 9 August.Kushner is also going to present his account of "negotiating the largest trade deal in American history, passing bipartisan criminal justice reform, and achieving several of the most significant breakthroughs in diplomacy in the last fifty years: the peace deals known as the Abraham Accords".
'Breaking History': Jared Kushner's 'White House Memoir' to Be Released in August

18:52 GMT 02.05.2022
President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner calls on a reporter at a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after Trump announced that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state
President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner calls on a reporter at a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after Trump announced that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Jared Kushner’s book is expected to give his account of various notable events and negotiations that transpired during Donald Trump’s tenure as president of the United States.
Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner may soon become the first member of the ex-POTUS’ family to release a book about the time of Trump’s presidency.
The book, titled "Breaking History: A White House Memoir", is slated to hit the shelves on 9 August.
The memoir is expected to offer a glimpse into "debates in the Oval Office, battles at the United Nations, meetings in Arab palaces, and intense negotiations in North Korea, China, Mexico", the publisher Broadside Books says, as cited by Axios.
Kushner is also going to present his account of "negotiating the largest trade deal in American history, passing bipartisan criminal justice reform, and achieving several of the most significant breakthroughs in diplomacy in the last fifty years: the peace deals known as the Abraham Accords".
