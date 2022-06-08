https://sputniknews.com/20220608/book-neither-jared-kushner-nor-ivanka-trump-believed-trumps-election-fraud-claims-1096133095.html

Book: Neither Jared Kushner Nor Ivanka Trump Believed Trump's Election Fraud Claims

The election fraud saga has continued since November 2020, when former US President Donald Trump vehemently refused to admit his loss to his Democratic... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

Washington DC's then-power couple, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, have never believed Donald Trump's claims about the "election fraud" that allegedly took place during the 2020 US presidential elections, a new book claims.Penned by The New York Times reporter Peter Baker and New Yorker reporter Susan Glasser, the book is titled 'The Divider: Trump in the White House'. According to the tome, Kushner and Ivanka were the mediators in Trump's White House, but as soon as the 45th president launched his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, joined by Rudy Giuliani, Kushner quickly opted out of the endeavor.Before that, Kushner and Ivanka were considered "calming influences" in the Trump administration. Kushner, the book claims, would often sugarcoat bad news for Trump by offering two pieces of good news when having to deliver one piece of bad news.When it came to denying Trump's election defeat, however, Kushner told his wife that they were "moving to Miami" and quickly left Washington DC rather than siding with the then-president.Kushner is said to have particularly opposed the idea of working alongside Giuliani to overturn the election, focusing "on Middle East peace" - the deal that is currently known as the Abraham Accords, aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and the Arab nations.After Kushner and Ivanka were out, those promoting the "election fraud" claims were left without a "counterweight", the book claims.However, the Trump team's efforts to prove the alleged fraud have so far been unsuccessful.

