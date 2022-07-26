https://sputniknews.com/20220726/federal-judge-blocks-indiana-ban-on-trans-athletes-citing-supreme-courts-2020-bostock-ruling-1097830904.html

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Ban on Trans Athletes, Citing Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock Ruling

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Ban on Trans Athletes, Citing Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock Ruling

Anti-trans rhetoric in the US has reached new lows, with US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacking the country’s Assistant Health Secretary, Rachel... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

A federal judge in Indiana today temporarily blocked a state law on Tuesday, ruling that a 10-year-old transgender girl must be allowed to rejoin her school’s girls’ softball team, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana announced.“If other students are being denied the right to join a sports team at their school due to their transgender status, we encourage them to contact the ACLU of Indiana immediately,” he added.In the ruling, Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson of the US District Court for the Southern District of Indiana found that the law violated the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as articulated in the 2020 ruling in Bostock vs. Clayton. In that case, the high court found that the language banning sex-based discrimination also protected against discrimination based on sexuality and on gender identity, arguing that both ideas are also based on sex discrimination.The Indiana legislature passed the bill in May, banning transgender girls from competing on all-girls’ sports teams at their schools, and overrode a veto by Governor Eric Holcomb, who is notably a Republican. The ACLU immediately sued, arguing the law was discriminatory.The Hoosier State is just one of 17 US states where such legislation has been introduced in recent years, hinging on claims that transgender girls and women have an innate biological advantage over cisgender girls and women and that this presumed advantage violates Title IX protections for women to have equal access to educational institutions as men do.Opponents of such bills have pushed back, noting that biology and physical performance are far more complex than gender assignment at birth, meaning the claim that trans girls - who were assigned male at birth - are inherently stronger than cisgender girls - who were assigned female at birth - cannot be assumed. They also point to the many social and psychological dangers of banning trans girls from girls’ sports teams, including increasing the social ostracism of trans girls and denying them the opportunity to participate in athletic and team-based activities that foster social development.The attacks have seen a disturbing parallel in a spike in murders of transgender women, which hit new heights in the US in 2021 when 57 people were killed, many of them in extremely brutal ways. In 2022, there have been at least 21 known murders of trans people, according to a count by the Human Rights Campaign, a nationwide LGBTQ rights group. In addition, several Republican politicians have called for public executions or lynchings of trans people, with little rebuke from their fellow party members.

