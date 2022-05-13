https://sputniknews.com/20220513/texas-supreme-court-allows-child-abuse-probes-of-parents-who-affirm-trans-kids-genders-to-resume-1095498195.html

Texas Supreme Court Allows Child Abuse Probes of Parents Who Affirm Trans Kids’ Genders to Resume

Texas Supreme Court Allows Child Abuse Probes of Parents Who Affirm Trans Kids’ Genders to Resume

The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Friday to allow the state’s Child Protective Services to resume its investigations of the parents of transgender children... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T19:34+0000

2022-05-13T19:34+0000

2022-05-13T19:36+0000

texas

transgender

lgbtq

supreme court

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090230519_0:196:3291:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_05894c91d8f5e6f341d8d2b6faf81cbc.jpg

The Lone Star State’s high court struck down an injunction against the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) that blocked it from following a February 23 order by Abbott to carry out the investigations. Abbott’s order followed a directive several days earlier by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which stated that the state had begun regarding gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children as “child abuse.”Under such a designation, trans children could potentially be taken from their supportive families and placed in foster care, where they would be unlikely to continue living as the gender they identify as - a situation trans people refer to as “detransitioning.” Advocates immediately sounded the alarm, calling the move an attempt at genocide and a violation of pediatric standards of care.In its 12-page decision, the Texas court blocked the investigation of the family who brought the suit, but found that the order couldn’t block DFPS from further investigations based on Paxton’s determination. However, the court also found that DFPS “was not compelled by law to follow" Abbott's order to focus on investigating trans children’s parents, either.Advocates said they hoped DFPS would take the off-ramp and stop investigating trans-supportive families while the policy’s legality is under review."Are they going to do that? We don't know. We hope so," he said.Texas is just one of several US states to enact major rollbacks on LGBTQ rights recently, including a ban on trans girls and women playing on women’s sports teams. Despite Paxton’s decision, the state has so far failed to pass a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for trans youth like Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas have.A federal bill that would prohibit discrimination on account of sexuality or gender identity nationwide, the Equality Act, has remained stuck in Congress for more than a year. It quickly passed the Democrat-majority House in early 2021, but Senate Democrats have never brought it up for a vote, fearful that they would not be able to break the Republican filibuster that would block it.

texas

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

texas, transgender, lgbtq, supreme court, us