Texas Judge Temporarily Blocks State Effort to Investigate Parents of Transgender Children
Texas Judge Temporarily Blocks State Effort to Investigate Parents of Transgender Children
A Texas judge has ordered an immediate halt to the state's investigation of parents who support their transgender children, which began recently after Governor
In a Friday ruling, Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a statewide temporary injunction halting the investigations by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) via its Child Protective Services (CPS)."The state is enjoined from prosecuting parents and providers for providing gender affirming care as well as placing parents on registry," Meachum ordered.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
Texas Judge Temporarily Blocks State Effort to Investigate Parents of Transgender Children

23:24 GMT 11.03.2022
A Texas judge has ordered an immediate halt to the state's investigation of parents who support their transgender children, which began recently after Governor Greg Abbott decreed the practice to be child abuse.
In a Friday ruling, Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a statewide temporary injunction halting the investigations by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) via its Child Protective Services (CPS).
"The state is enjoined from prosecuting parents and providers for providing gender affirming care as well as placing parents on registry," Meachum ordered.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
