Alabama Lawmakers Pass Bill Making Giving Gender-Affirming Healthcare to Trans Youth a Felony Crime

In 2022 alone, more than 160 bills seeking to restrict the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans have been introduced in state... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, Alabama became the latest US state to pass a bill criminalizing giving gender-affirming healthcare to transgender youth. However, it is the first time a state has made doing so a felony offense.Senate Bill 184 passed the Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday by a vote of 66 to 28, having been pushed to the front of the agenda alongside several other anti-LGBTQ bills, including the first bill banning trans people from bathrooms and locker rooms of their gender in eight years, HB 322. That bill also limits instruction on LGBTQ topics in public schools, similarly to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.According to the UCLA School of Law, 15 US states have passed or introduced similar bills, including Arizona and Arkansas, while similar efforts in Utah, Indiana, Florida, and Mississippi have all been defeated., including by successful governors’ vetos. The bans threaten the healthcare of roughly 58,000 trans youth, according to their estimate.In Texas, a trans youth healthcare ban has encountered trouble getting through the legislature, but that hasn’t stopped Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott from declaring parents child abusers if they affirm their trans child’s gender and ordering Child Protective Services to investigate such cases, potentially leading to taking trans children from their families. A Texas court temporarily enjoined the practice last month.“It’s hard enough growing up being different,” Rafferty said, according to AL.com. “It’s even harder growing up being different, and then have a state legislature, your elected officials, the leaders of this state, put a target on children’s backs, put a target on the parents’ backs, and once again get in the middle of their decisions.”Taking a cue from Texas, the bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt, called gender-affirming healthcare “child abuse.”According to experts, Alabama’s bill is replete with misinformation about what gender-affirming care for trans children actually looks like. For example, it bans minors from receiving gender-affirming "surgical procedures," but those surgeries, already extremely rare for minors, are already barred for patients in The Cotton State before the age of legal majority for medical decisions, which is 19. However, for other procedures, the general age of consent for healthcare in Alabama is 14 years old.The professor also noted that the bill incorrectly states that puberty blockers can cause infertility or other health risks when in reality those risks are only present in people who begin taking them after finishing puberty."This legislation targets vulnerable young people and puts them at great risk of physical and mental harm," Mark Del Monte, chief executive of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement. "Criminalizing evidence-based, medically necessary services is dangerous."By comparison, China’s first specialized trans youth clinic opened in Shanghai in November 2021. Luo Feihong, director of the endocrine and genetic metabolic department of the Children's Hospital where the new clinic is attached, told the Global Times that their multidisciplinary approach is “of great help to reduce the negative emotions of these children and adolescents, improve their academic performance, improve their family relations and build a harmonious society.”

