Man City Star Jack Grealish Involved in Ugly Brawl With Club America Players - Video
Reigning Premier League champions Man City started their pre-season tour of the United States with a 2-1 victory over Club America, but their star player Jack Grealish had a tough night at the office after being heckled by their opponents on Wednesday.
Jack Grealish
is known for taking his opponents head-on during matches - both for Man City and England. Once again, he was involved in an ugly bust-up with Club America players in a feisty clash between the two sides in Houston.
The England international attracted a barrage of harsh tackles as Club America footballers continued to challenge Grealish throughout the match.
At one point during the game, the 26-year-old
fell on the pitch and was hoping for the referee to give a spot kick for the alleged foul.
Mexican Guillermo Ochoa, however, shoved Grealish at that stage, before Grealish responded by pushing the goalkeeper, sparking the ugly confrontation.
Within seconds, at least six Club America men surrounded Grealish and began heckling him. Eventually, other City players
intervened in the matter to cool down tempers.
The brawl led to whistles and boos from the crowd, with fans on social media slamming the behavior of Club America's players, while praising Grealish at the same time.
"He was kicked from pillar to post all night. He had a great game but the referee was very brave with Jack's health," a football admirer wrote on Twitter.
"Love Jack he takes no crap," another said.
"I honestly love the lad," a third signed off.