Man City Manager Pep Guardiola's Faux Pas on Football Club Causes Storm in Mexico
© AFP 2022 / LLUIS GENEManchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola attends the presentation of the friendly match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, on June 20, 2022.
Pep Guardiola has had historical ties with Mexico, having played in the country's top competition Liga MX during his playing career. The Catalan manager participated in the tournament from 2005 to 2006 while representing club Dorados de Sinaloa in the Mexican league.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola made a faux pas during a press conference held on the eve of their match against Liga MX side Club America in Texas on Wednesday, riling Mexican fans with his remarks.
The 51-year-old talismanic manager got confused between two Liga MX clubs and ended up mixing Club America with their fierce rivals Chivas.
While Chivas are the only outfit in Mexico to feature only Mexican players in their squad, Guardiola went on to heap rich praise on Club America for the same instead.
"America is special for playing only with Mexican players. I have a great admiration for Mexican football. When I was here, I was influenced by many coaches, they are dynamic," Guardiola said.
Whoops. Pep Guardiola mixed up Club América and Chivas. ❌ https://t.co/h9u5eCad7r— Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) July 20, 2022
As soon as the City head coach made the remarks, he was taken to task on social media with a section of Mexicans slamming him for his words.
"Whoops. Pep Guardiola mixed up Club América and Chivas," a Mexican supporter posted on Twitter.
"Guardiola played in the f**king Dorados and could not memorize who is Chivas and who is America," another wrote on the micro-blogging platform.
"What a ridiculous thing Guardiola did yesterday, confusing America with the nationalist Chivas, whom he praised for playing only with Mexican soccer players, I suppose all affiliated with El Yunque. He wanted to be cool and proved again to be an illiterate chauvinist with languages," a third concluded.
