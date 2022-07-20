https://sputniknews.com/20220720/man-city-manager-pep-guardiolas-faux-pas-on-football-club-causes-storm-in-mexico-1097624763.html

Man City Manager Pep Guardiola's Faux Pas on Football Club Causes Storm in Mexico

Man City Manager Pep Guardiola's Faux Pas on Football Club Causes Storm in Mexico

Pep Guardiola has had historical ties with Mexico, having played in the country's top competition Liga MX during his playing career. The Catalan manager... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

Man City boss Pep Guardiola made a faux pas during a press conference held on the eve of their match against Liga MX side Club America in Texas on Wednesday, riling Mexican fans with his remarks.The 51-year-old talismanic manager got confused between two Liga MX clubs and ended up mixing Club America with their fierce rivals Chivas.While Chivas are the only outfit in Mexico to feature only Mexican players in their squad, Guardiola went on to heap rich praise on Club America for the same instead. As soon as the City head coach made the remarks, he was taken to task on social media with a section of Mexicans slamming him for his words."Whoops. Pep Guardiola mixed up Club América and Chivas," a Mexican supporter posted on Twitter."Guardiola played in the f**king Dorados and could not memorize who is Chivas and who is America," another wrote on the micro-blogging platform."What a ridiculous thing Guardiola did yesterday, confusing America with the nationalist Chivas, whom he praised for playing only with Mexican soccer players, I suppose all affiliated with El Yunque. He wanted to be cool and proved again to be an illiterate chauvinist with languages," a third concluded.

