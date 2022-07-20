International
Tory Leadership Race: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak Make Final Two
https://sputniknews.com/20220720/man-city-manager-pep-guardiolas-faux-pas-on-football-club-causes-storm-in-mexico-1097624763.html
Man City Manager Pep Guardiola's Faux Pas on Football Club Causes Storm in Mexico
Man City Manager Pep Guardiola's Faux Pas on Football Club Causes Storm in Mexico
Pep Guardiola has had historical ties with Mexico, having played in the country's top competition Liga MX during his playing career. The Catalan manager... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T15:17+0000
2022-07-20T15:17+0000
sport
manchester city
pep guardiola
mexico
mexican
manager
head coach
coach
football
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097625653_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aa2b5d2aa9f1e13c930e5a47cf203ce8.jpg
Man City boss Pep Guardiola made a faux pas during a press conference held on the eve of their match against Liga MX side Club America in Texas on Wednesday, riling Mexican fans with his remarks.The 51-year-old talismanic manager got confused between two Liga MX clubs and ended up mixing Club America with their fierce rivals Chivas.While Chivas are the only outfit in Mexico to feature only Mexican players in their squad, Guardiola went on to heap rich praise on Club America for the same instead. As soon as the City head coach made the remarks, he was taken to task on social media with a section of Mexicans slamming him for his words."Whoops. Pep Guardiola mixed up Club América and Chivas," a Mexican supporter posted on Twitter."Guardiola played in the f**king Dorados and could not memorize who is Chivas and who is America," another wrote on the micro-blogging platform."What a ridiculous thing Guardiola did yesterday, confusing America with the nationalist Chivas, whom he praised for playing only with Mexican soccer players, I suppose all affiliated with El Yunque. He wanted to be cool and proved again to be an illiterate chauvinist with languages," a third concluded.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097625653_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6578768f384eedc65048ba47df95543.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, manchester city, pep guardiola, mexico, mexican, manager, head coach, coach, football, football, football team, faux pas

Man City Manager Pep Guardiola's Faux Pas on Football Club Causes Storm in Mexico

15:17 GMT 20.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / LLUIS GENEManchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola attends the presentation of the friendly match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, on June 20, 2022.
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola attends the presentation of the friendly match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, on June 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / LLUIS GENE
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Pep Guardiola has had historical ties with Mexico, having played in the country's top competition Liga MX during his playing career. The Catalan manager participated in the tournament from 2005 to 2006 while representing club Dorados de Sinaloa in the Mexican league.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola made a faux pas during a press conference held on the eve of their match against Liga MX side Club America in Texas on Wednesday, riling Mexican fans with his remarks.
The 51-year-old talismanic manager got confused between two Liga MX clubs and ended up mixing Club America with their fierce rivals Chivas.
While Chivas are the only outfit in Mexico to feature only Mexican players in their squad, Guardiola went on to heap rich praise on Club America for the same instead.
"America is special for playing only with Mexican players. I have a great admiration for Mexican football. When I was here, I was influenced by many coaches, they are dynamic," Guardiola said.
As soon as the City head coach made the remarks, he was taken to task on social media with a section of Mexicans slamming him for his words.

"Whoops. Pep Guardiola mixed up Club América and Chivas," a Mexican supporter posted on Twitter.

"Guardiola played in the f**king Dorados and could not memorize who is Chivas and who is America," another wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

"What a ridiculous thing Guardiola did yesterday, confusing America with the nationalist Chivas, whom he praised for playing only with Mexican soccer players, I suppose all affiliated with El Yunque. He wanted to be cool and proved again to be an illiterate chauvinist with languages," a third concluded.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала