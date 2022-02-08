https://sputniknews.com/20220208/too-drunk-jack-grealish-turned-away-from-bar-on-night-out-with-man-city-teammates---video-1092849300.html

'Too Drunk' Jack Grealish Turned Away From Bar on Night Out With Man City Teammates - Video

'Too Drunk' Jack Grealish Turned Away From Bar on Night Out With Man City Teammates - Video

Former Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish joined reigning Premier League champions Man City last summer in a deal worth $135 million, becoming the most... 08.02.2022

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish was reportedly refused entry to a bar after he was found to be "too drunk" during a night-out with teammates Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez.In a widely shared video on TikTok, the England international certainly appears pretty intoxicated and out of control before he is led away by a member of his entourage.The incident took place in Manchester's city centre outside Albert's Schloss, which describes itself as "Manchester's first bohemian bier (sic) palace", which promises "tankards of Europe's finest bier, and endless naughtiness". Grealish arrived at the bar wearing a white hoodie and was surrounded by a group of people when he tried to move inside. However, after a brief exchange, he walked away.City, currently in the lead for the Premier League title, later said the video was recorded on Sunday evening before emphasising that Grealish and his teammates didn't break any kind of COVID-19 protocol as Pep Guardiola had declared Monday as a day off for his players. The English club also rejected reports that Grealish and his friends had drunk too much alcohol and were turned away from the pub.Instead, City claimed that the players intentionally left Albert's Schloss as it was packed and it would have been impossible to maintain social distancing there. However, this isn't the first time Grealish's attitude has been questioned.About two months ago, Guardiola dropped him and Phil Foden from City's starting XI after the two failed to turn up at the training venue in the "right condition".

