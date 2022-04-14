International
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/disgraceful-brawl-between-atletico--man-city-stars-caught-on-camera-1094759692.html
'Disgraceful' Brawl Between Atletico & Man City Stars Caught on Camera
'Disgraceful' Brawl Between Atletico & Man City Stars Caught on Camera
English giants Man City may have made it through to the semifinals of the Champions League with their draw against Atletico Madrid, but their advance was... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-14T13:00+0000
2022-04-14T13:00+0000
sport
sport
sport
football
football
jack grealish
manchester city
manchester city
atletico madrid
champions league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107884/63/1078846387_0:0:3149:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_e17068f6dfe588998fef278bd944628a.jpg
Wednesday night's UEFA Champions League second leg clash between Premier League holders Manchester City and La Liga champions Atletico Madrid descended into utter chaos at the Wanda Metropolitano following Stefan Savic's attack on Jack Grealish after the final whistle inside the tunnel.Subsequently, Atletico right-back Sime Vrsaljko joined Savic in the fight against City's players as he tried to spit on Kyle Walker.But he didn't stop there, as he went on to throw the goalkeeper's gloves in the direction of Pep Guardiola's men. However, the Spanish club's staff somehow managed to hold him back.A handrail separated the two teams as they proceeded towards their respective dressing rooms in the tunnel. But it didn't prevent Vrsaljko from having a go at Walker and Aymeric Laporte, who he'd already angered by throwing the gloves at them.At this stage, Marcos Llorente threw an object on Laporte, leading to a physical altercation between the players of the opposite camps. Later, more projectiles flew through the air.At that stage, four policemen, all dressed in riot gear, entered the tunnel to prevent the incident from escalating further.However, long before their scuffle on the stairs, Savic had started the melee on the pitch itself.After the home team's defender Felipe was handed a red card for kicking Phil Foden, Savic couldn't control his emotions and charged at him, before dragging the England midfielder off the pitch.Savic still ran amok as he went on to headbutt Raheem Sterling. His disgraceful rampage though didn't stop there, as he grabbed Grealish by his hair after the ex-Aston Villa skipper seemed to have made a comment. Reports in several British newspapers later said that Grealish used the phrase "c**t" to provoke his rival.Former Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand, who witnessed the whole episode from the BT Sports studio in London, slammed Atletico's footballers for their shameful actions as he declared that their behaviour was "distasteful" and "embarrassing"."Distasteful behaviour from the Atletico players, they should be embarrassed with some of the antics they have gone on with," he concluded.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107884/63/1078846387_13:0:2744:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e605e0f30e9281824ca08bf90c2a6e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, football, football, jack grealish, manchester city, manchester city, atletico madrid, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, quarterfinal, quarterfinals, quarterfinals, semi-finals, brawl, scuffle, players, footballers, football match, match, game, game, sputnik, football team, football club, la liga

'Disgraceful' Brawl Between Atletico & Man City Stars Caught on Camera

13:00 GMT 14.04.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev / Go to the photo bankEngland's Kyle Walker plays with a ball
England's Kyle Walker plays with a ball - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
English giants Man City may have made it through to the semifinals of the Champions League with their draw against Atletico Madrid, but their advance was spoiled by a series of ugly incidents, leading to a major brawl in the tunnel. Eventually, the police had to storm the corridor to calm down tempers there.
Wednesday night's UEFA Champions League second leg clash between Premier League holders Manchester City and La Liga champions Atletico Madrid descended into utter chaos at the Wanda Metropolitano following Stefan Savic's attack on Jack Grealish after the final whistle inside the tunnel.
Subsequently, Atletico right-back Sime Vrsaljko joined Savic in the fight against City's players as he tried to spit on Kyle Walker.

But he didn't stop there, as he went on to throw the goalkeeper's gloves in the direction of Pep Guardiola's men. However, the Spanish club's staff somehow managed to hold him back.

A handrail separated the two teams as they proceeded towards their respective dressing rooms in the tunnel. But it didn't prevent Vrsaljko from having a go at Walker and Aymeric Laporte, who he'd already angered by throwing the gloves at them.

At this stage, Marcos Llorente threw an object on Laporte, leading to a physical altercation between the players of the opposite camps. Later, more projectiles flew through the air.

At that stage, four policemen, all dressed in riot gear, entered the tunnel to prevent the incident from escalating further.

However, long before their scuffle on the stairs, Savic had started the melee on the pitch itself.

After the home team's defender Felipe was handed a red card for kicking Phil Foden, Savic couldn't control his emotions and charged at him, before dragging the England midfielder off the pitch.

Savic still ran amok as he went on to headbutt Raheem Sterling. His disgraceful rampage though didn't stop there, as he grabbed Grealish by his hair after the ex-Aston Villa skipper seemed to have made a comment. Reports in several British newspapers later said that Grealish used the phrase "c**t" to provoke his rival.
Former Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand, who witnessed the whole episode from the BT Sports studio in London, slammed Atletico's footballers for their shameful actions as he declared that their behaviour was "distasteful" and "embarrassing".

"Distasteful behaviour from the Atletico players, they should be embarrassed with some of the antics they have gone on with," he concluded.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала