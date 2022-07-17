https://sputniknews.com/20220717/saudi-minister-al-jubeir-says-he-did-not-hear-biden-blaming-crown-prince-for-khashoggi-murder-1097391862.html

Saudi Minister Al-Jubeir Says He 'Did Not Hear' Biden Blaming Crown Prince for Khashoggi Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden did not tell Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud that he believed the Crown Prince was responsible for the... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

The details of al-Jubeir's interview with Hogan were first revealed by White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich via social media late on Saturday night.Upon his return to the White House, Biden told reporters that al-Jubeir was not truthful about the matter.On Friday, Biden said that he raised the issue of Khashoggi at the meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah that day, claiming that Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the murder.Biden told reporters that he did not regret calling Saudi Arabia a "pariah state" for its alleged role in the killing of columnist Khashoggi.During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden labeled Saudi Arabia a "pariah state" over what he said was the Crown Prince's purported role in the murder of Khashoggi.The journalist is believed to have been murdered and dismembered by a hit squad inside the the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. US intel linked Mohammed bin Salman to the assassination, claiming that he had "approved an operation"; however, no evidence was ever made public, and the Saudi Crown Prince has vehemently denied ordering the murder.Furthermore, Riyadh stated that the assassination was carried out by a group of rouge agents and that the Kingdom had launched trials against the perpetrators, later reporting that all of them had been punished.A senior Saudi official told Al Arabiya after Biden’s talks with the Crown Prince on Friday that Mohammed bin Salman mentioned US "mistakes" to Biden made at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq and other incidents, such as the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Commenting on the murder of Khashoggi, the Crown Prince told Biden that it was "regrettable" but said that Saudi Arabia had undertaken all the legal procedures in the Khashoggi case.Prince Mohammed said that it is important that all countries deal with their mistakes and implement all the necessary procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

