Joe Biden 'Doesn't Regret' Calling Saudi Arabia a 'Pariah State' After Meeting with Crown Prince

US President Joe Biden met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Friday. The two leaders discussed a variety of subjects ranging from... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he raised the issue of columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their meeting in Jeddah.The Saudi Crown Prince said that he does not feel personally responsible for the murder of Khashoggi and took action against those who were, Biden added.Biden also said on Friday that he does not regret calling Saudi Arabia a “pariah state” for its alleged role in the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.According to Biden, Saudi Arabia will invest in 5G and 6G network projects led by the United States to help develop such secure and reliable systems around the world."Saudi Arabia will invest in new US-led technology to develop and secure reliable 5G and 6G networks, both here, and in the future, in developing countries," Biden said during a press conference.The new technology will outcompete other platforms such as those from China, Biden added.Saudi officials share a sense of urgency about global energy security and he expects to see additional steps on the issue in the coming weeks.Regarding the impact of his visit to the Middle East on gas prices in the United States, Biden said US consumers will not see those for "another couple of weeks."Riyadh and Washington have signed 18 agreements and memorandums of cooperation during US President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia, a Saudi Arabian state media reported on Saturday.The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the said agreements cover space, investment, energy, information and communications technology, healthcare, and other spheres. These agreements provide new avenues for cooperation in the said spheres, according to the report.Among these agreements is one signed between the Saudi Space Authority and US space agency NASA for the joint exploration of the Moon and Mars. Other agreements of cooperation were also concluded with Boeing Aerospace, Raytheon Defense Industries, Medtronic and Digital Diagnostics, IKVIA, and IBM. The agreement with IBM stipulates career development courses for some 100,000 young women and men over five years within eight innovative initiatives, the report read.

