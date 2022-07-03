https://sputniknews.com/20220703/us-judge-consults-white-house-on-khashoggis-saudi-price-prosecution-ahead-of-bidens-riyadh-visit-1096917466.html
US Judge Consults White House on Khashoggi's Saudi Price Prosecution Ahead of Biden's Riyadh Visit
US Judge Consults White House on Khashoggi's Saudi Price Prosecution Ahead of Biden's Riyadh Visit
The US president claimed that he will make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" during election campaign. His comments referred to the alleged involvement of its crown... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-03T18:59+0000
2022-07-03T18:59+0000
2022-07-03T19:02+0000
us
jamal khashoggi
mohammed bin salman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096204896_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_f8d160504d3523d5aa75d36d19113ad1.jpg
US District Court Judge John Bates has issued a request for the White House to weigh in on a criminal case filed against Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his alleged involvement in the murder of Saudi-born US journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.The judge has also requested that Washington comment on whether the monarch should enjoy sovereign immunity due to US national interests.The criminal case was filed by the Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul over his criticism of bin Salman. While the kingdom's investigation showed that the murder was committed by a rogue group of security agents, Cengiz insists that the crown price was involved. Her opinion is backed up by a US intelligence agency assessment released by Biden in the early days of his presidency which reaches the same conclusion.However, the court case comes as Biden organizes an official visit to Saudi Arabia later this month. Washington is seeking increased oil extraction by OPEC nations and principally Saudi Arabia in order to bring down domestic fuel prices.Judge Bates gave the White House until 1 August to elaborate on its interests in this case or to notify him that no interests exist. He also highlighted attempts by the prince’s lawyers to dismiss the case on the grounds that the US court lacks jurisdiction over bin Salman due to his Saudi title.The court specifically inquired whether Washington finds grounds for applying a so-called act of state doctrine, which limits the US from prosecuting foreign leaders and the actions of other states in domestic courts. Whilst being valid, the doctrine contradicts a 1991 law that allows US citizens to press charges against foreign states and leaders in domestic courts if they believe that US laws or their rights have been violated.Should appeals to dismiss the case be rejected and the White House not intervene, the first hearing against bin Salman is to be held on 31 August.For her part, the plaintiff Hatice Cengiz insists that the US government should let the case proceed. President Joe Biden promised to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state over the killing of the journalist during his election campaign, however neither the White House nor Biden has reacted to the judge's request at the time of writing.The crown prince denies being involved in the journalist’s assassination, but said he took responsibility for his subject’s actions.Riyadh had initiated trials over the murder’s alleged perpetrators, later reporting that all had been punished. However, Cengiz and critics of the Saudi regime decried the trial as a "sham", insisting that bin Salman was guilty as well. No evidence directly linking him to the Saudi operative’s actions has been made public.
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/uae-agents-reportedly-bugged-khashoggi-wifes-cell-phone-before-his-murder-1091701679.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/man-arrested-in-france-in-connection-with-khashoggis-murder-turns-out-to-be-namesake-report-says-1091349287.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096204896_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_d85baedf41cd02917649fc4e7ecb4e53.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
us, jamal khashoggi, mohammed bin salman
US Judge Consults White House on Khashoggi's Saudi Price Prosecution Ahead of Biden's Riyadh Visit
18:59 GMT 03.07.2022 (Updated: 19:02 GMT 03.07.2022)
The US president claimed that he will make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" during election campaign. His comments referred to the alleged involvement of its crown prince in the killing of Saudi-born US journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Biden is due to visit the kingdom this month amid a dire need for it and other regional partners to boost oil output.
US District Court Judge John Bates has issued a request for the White House to weigh in on a criminal case filed against Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his alleged involvement in the murder of Saudi-born US journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
The judge has also requested that Washington comment on whether the monarch should enjoy sovereign immunity due to US national interests.
The criminal case was filed by the Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul over his criticism of bin Salman. While the kingdom's investigation showed that the murder was committed by a rogue group of security agents, Cengiz insists that the crown price was involved. Her opinion is backed up by a US intelligence agency assessment released by Biden in the early days of his presidency which reaches the same conclusion.
21 December 2021, 17:21 GMT
However, the court case comes as Biden organizes an official visit to Saudi Arabia later this month. Washington is seeking increased oil extraction by OPEC nations and principally Saudi Arabia in order to bring down domestic fuel prices.
Judge Bates gave the White House until 1 August to elaborate on its interests in this case or to notify him that no interests exist. He also highlighted attempts by the prince’s lawyers to dismiss the case on the grounds that the US court lacks jurisdiction over bin Salman due to his Saudi title.
"In the court’s view, some of the grounds for dismissal advanced by [the] defendants might implicate the interests of the United States; moreover, the court’s resolution of defendants’ motions might be aided by knowledge of the United States' views," the judge said.
The court specifically inquired whether Washington finds grounds for applying a so-called act of state doctrine, which limits the US from prosecuting foreign leaders and the actions of other states in domestic courts. Whilst being valid, the doctrine contradicts a 1991 law that allows US citizens to press charges against foreign states and leaders in domestic courts if they believe that US laws or their rights have been violated.
Should appeals to dismiss the case be rejected and the White House not intervene, the first hearing against bin Salman is to be held on 31 August.
For her part, the plaintiff Hatice Cengiz insists that the US government should let the case proceed. President Joe Biden promised to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state over the killing of the journalist during his election campaign, however neither the White House nor Biden has reacted to the judge's request at the time of writing.
The crown prince denies being involved in the journalist’s assassination, but said he took responsibility for his subject’s actions.
8 December 2021, 11:46 GMT
Riyadh had initiated trials over the murder’s alleged perpetrators, later reporting that all had been punished. However, Cengiz and critics of the Saudi regime decried the trial as a "sham", insisting that bin Salman was guilty as well. No evidence directly linking him to the Saudi operative’s actions has been made public.