Pakistan Cricket Captain's Message for Beleaguered Virat Kohli Wins Hearts, Goes Viral on Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Captain's Message for Beleaguered Virat Kohli Wins Hearts, Goes Viral on Twitter

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, India's Virat Kohli has hit a rough patch with the bat. Notably, the Delhi-born batter has now... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan cricket skipper Babar Azam has come out in support of struggling Indian cricket star Virat Kohli over his extended slump in form. Azam has broken several of Virat Kohli's world records in the past couple of months, including his milestone for the longest reign atop the ICC's T20I rankings. On Friday, the Pakistan captain took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the former Indian cricket captain and wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay Strong," in the caption.Azam's tweet immediately began trending on the social network and has already received more than 170K likes from cricket admirers in both countries. The world No.1 ODI and T20I player's message for Kohli has also been retweeted more than 28,000 times so far.Several Kohli fans praised Azam for his gesture. "Respect for you man!!!!!!! Thanks for standing with our king in tough time!!!! love you Babar Azam!!! may you achieve lot of success," another declared."Finally huge respect for you Babar ..this is the real spirit of the game," a third opined.Coming back to Kohli's recent performances, the Indian cricketer made a cautious 16 in the second One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Lord's in London on Thursday after having missed the first match of the series due to a groin injury.Before that, he took part in two 20-over T20I games against the Three Lions, putting up a dismal show as he could only manage scores of 1 and 11 in his two innings in the shortest 20-over format.Kohli disappointed Indian cricket lovers in the longest version of the sport – the five-day Test Matches – as well as he made only 11 and 20 in his twin knocks in the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston earlier this month. Despite his continuing issues, Kohli is expected to take his place in India's playing XI in the final ODI match against the Jos Buttler-led side this weekend.The match is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

