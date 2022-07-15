Pakistan Cricket Captain's Message for Beleaguered Virat Kohli Wins Hearts, Goes Viral on Twitter
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedPakistan's Babar Azam walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the third and final one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan, Pakistan, Sunday, June 12, 2022.
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, India's Virat Kohli has hit a rough patch with the bat. Notably, the Delhi-born batter has now gone 964 days and 77 innings in a row without scoring a century in international cricket. His latest failure came against England at the iconic Lord's on Thursday.
Pakistan cricket skipper Babar Azam has come out in support of struggling Indian cricket star Virat Kohli over his extended slump in form.
Azam has broken several of Virat Kohli's world records in the past couple of months, including his milestone for the longest reign atop the ICC's T20I rankings.
Azam has broken several of Virat Kohli's world records in the past couple of months, including his milestone for the longest reign atop the ICC's T20I rankings.
On Friday, the Pakistan captain took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the former Indian cricket captain and wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay Strong," in the caption.
© PhotoScreenshot of Babar Azam's tweet in favour of Virat Kohli
Screenshot of Babar Azam's tweet in favour of Virat Kohli
© Photo
Azam's tweet immediately began trending on the social network and has already received more than 170K likes from cricket admirers in both countries. The world No.1 ODI and T20I player's message for Kohli has also been retweeted more than 28,000 times so far.
Several Kohli fans praised Azam for his gesture.
"We love you from India, very pleasing that you are supporting Kohli," a user said on the microblogging platform.
"Respect for you man!!!!!!! Thanks for standing with our king in tough time!!!! love you Babar Azam!!! may you achieve lot of success," another declared.
"Finally huge respect for you Babar ..this is the real spirit of the game," a third opined.
""This is the best thing I have ever seen really the way you guys supporting him in his tough times really means a lot to us," a fourth netizen stated.
Coming back to Kohli's recent performances, the Indian cricketer made a cautious 16 in the second One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Lord's in London on Thursday after having missed the first match of the series due to a groin injury.
Before that, he took part in two 20-over T20I games against the Three Lions, putting up a dismal show as he could only manage scores of 1 and 11 in his two innings in the shortest 20-over format.
Kohli disappointed Indian cricket lovers in the longest version of the sport – the five-day Test Matches – as well as he made only 11 and 20 in his twin knocks in the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston earlier this month.
Despite his continuing issues, Kohli is expected to take his place in India's playing XI in the final ODI match against the Jos Buttler-led side this weekend.
The match is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.