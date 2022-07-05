https://sputniknews.com/20220705/racism-row-probe-launched-after-indian-cricket-fans-reportedly-called-smelly-p-curry-c-1096976163.html
A section of Indian cricket fans who went to see the fourth day game between the India and England teams on Monday complained on social media about racial... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
West Midlands Police on Tuesday said that they had launched a criminal investigation into allegations of racial slurs directed at Indian fans at Edgbaston.The reported incident was highlighted by Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who said it was "disappointing to read" and drew attention to several of the allegations via retweets on his Twitter account.An Edgbaston official on Twitter replied, "We're incredibly sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We'll be investigating this ASAP." "We're liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what's happened and would encourage anyone who heard any racist language or gestures, or has video footage that could help, to get in touch.""We're aware of images circulating on social media showing an alleged offender. We're making inquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us," the statement added.One Twitter user who was a spectator wrote in a series of tweets, "People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s.""We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least ten times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats," the person further wrote."We were also fearful of our safety for women and children but no assistance when we left. This is unacceptable in today's society @BCCI #ENGvIND," the user added.One Indian fan, Kuhsal Malde, tweeted that he has been called a "smelly p***" by an England fan.Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, said: "These reports gut me as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all."The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was "very concerned" at the reports and reiterated its stance on racism."We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston, who will investigate," read an ECB statement.England on Tuesday won the match by seven wickets in the fifth Test, securing a 2-2 series draw with their highest-ever run chase, 378 runs, in Test cricket.
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
A section of Indian cricket fans who went to see the fourth day game between the India and England teams on Monday complained on social media about racial abuse against them from the English crowd.
West Midlands Police on Tuesday said that they had launched a criminal investigation into allegations of racial slurs
directed at Indian fans at Edgbaston.
The reported incident was highlighted by Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who said it was "disappointing to read" and drew attention to several of the allegations via retweets on his Twitter account.
An Edgbaston official on Twitter replied, "We're incredibly sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We'll be investigating this ASAP." "We're liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what's happened and would encourage anyone who heard any racist language or gestures, or has video footage that could help, to get in touch."
"We're aware of images circulating on social media
showing an alleged offender. We're making inquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us," the statement added.
One Twitter user who was a spectator wrote in a series of tweets, "People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s."
"We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least ten times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats," the person further wrote.
"We were also fearful of our safety for women and children but no assistance when we left. This is unacceptable in today's society @BCCI #ENGvIND," the user added.
One Indian fan, Kuhsal Malde, tweeted that he has been called a "smelly p***" by an England fan.
He wrote on Twitter: "I'm all for some good banter between fans but today was some of the worst abuse we've ever experienced at a match. Some disgusting racism ("you smelly p***, for example). The stewards actually told the Indian fans to sit down while allowing the abuse to go ahead."
Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, said: "These reports gut me as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all."
The England and Wales
Cricket Board said it was "very concerned" at the reports and reiterated its stance on racism.
"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston, who will investigate," read an ECB statement.
England on Tuesday won the match by seven wickets in the fifth Test, securing a 2-2 series draw with their highest-ever run chase, 378 runs, in Test cricket.
