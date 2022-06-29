Pakistan Cricket Team Skipper Babar Azam Retains No 1 Batter Position, Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record

https://sputniknews.com/20220629/pakistan-cricket-team-skipper-babar-azam-retains-no-1-batter-position-breaks-virat-kohlis-record-1096802705.html
According to rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam has taken top spot in the list of the best batters in the 20-over format of the game having managed to remain in premier position for a record 1,030 days.The achievement has knocked Kohli = who remained top batsman in 20:20 cricket for 1,013 days - into second place.Azam is also the number one batter in the 50-over game - the One Day International - followed by his teammate Imam-ul-Haq at number two and India’s Virat Kohli at number three.In the ICC rankings, Azam is followed by his teammate Mohammad Rizwan and South African batter Aiden Markram comes third.In the rankings of top bowlers, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is at the top position followed by England’s Adil Rashid at number two and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi at number three.The only Indian batter in the top 10 is Ishan Kishan in seventh place. No Indian bowler has made it into the list of the world's top 10 bowlers.
According to rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam has taken top spot in the list of the best batters in the 20-over format of the game having managed to remain in premier position for a record 1,030 days.
The achievement has knocked Kohli = who remained top batsman in 20:20 cricket for 1,013 days - into second place.
Azam is also the number one batter in the 50-over game - the One Day International - followed by his teammate Imam-ul-Haq at number two and India’s Virat Kohli at number three.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lauded the 27-year-old's achievement and said that “he made the country proud”.
In the ICC rankings
, Azam is followed by his teammate Mohammad Rizwan and South African batter Aiden Markram comes third.
In the rankings of top bowlers, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is at the top position followed by England’s Adil Rashid at number two and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi at number three.
The only Indian batter in the top 10 is Ishan Kishan in seventh place. No Indian bowler has made it into the list of the world's top 10 bowlers.