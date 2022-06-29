International
https://sputniknews.com/20220629/pakistan-cricket-team-skipper-babar-azam-retains-no-1-batter-position-breaks-virat-kohlis-record-1096802705.html
Pakistan Cricket Team Skipper Babar Azam Retains No 1 Batter Position, Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record
Pakistan Cricket Team Skipper Babar Azam Retains No 1 Batter Position, Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record
With this, Azam overtook former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s record of remaining at the top position for the greatest number of days in the... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-29T17:16+0000
2022-06-29T17:16+0000
india
india
pakistan
pakistan
cricket
cricket
international cricket council
sports
sports
sports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096803254_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ed5823ea9337a898d221a7867e0990a7.jpg
According to rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam has taken top spot in the list of the best batters in the 20-over format of the game having managed to remain in premier position for a record 1,030 days.The achievement has knocked Kohli = who remained top batsman in 20:20 cricket for 1,013 days - into second place.Azam is also the number one batter in the 50-over game - the One Day International - followed by his teammate Imam-ul-Haq at number two and India’s Virat Kohli at number three.In the ICC rankings, Azam is followed by his teammate Mohammad Rizwan and South African batter Aiden Markram comes third.In the rankings of top bowlers, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is at the top position followed by England’s Adil Rashid at number two and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi at number three.The only Indian batter in the top 10 is Ishan Kishan in seventh place. No Indian bowler has made it into the list of the world's top 10 bowlers.
india
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096803254_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_721df18da4eb781cfdee991b8d15e3f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, pakistan, pakistan, cricket, cricket, international cricket council, sports, sports, sports

Pakistan Cricket Team Skipper Babar Azam Retains No 1 Batter Position, Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record

17:16 GMT 29.06.2022
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedPakistan's Babar Azam walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the third and final one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan, Pakistan, Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Pakistan's Babar Azam walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the third and final one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan, Pakistan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
With this, Azam overtook former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s record of remaining at the top position for the greatest number of days in the 20-over format of cricket.
According to rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam has taken top spot in the list of the best batters in the 20-over format of the game having managed to remain in premier position for a record 1,030 days.
The achievement has knocked Kohli = who remained top batsman in 20:20 cricket for 1,013 days - into second place.
Azam is also the number one batter in the 50-over game - the One Day International - followed by his teammate Imam-ul-Haq at number two and India’s Virat Kohli at number three.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lauded the 27-year-old's achievement and said that “he made the country proud”.

© Photo : Twitter/@TheRealPCBPakistan Cricket Board Hails Achievement of Babar Azam
Pakistan Cricket Board Hails Achievement of Babar Azam - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
Pakistan Cricket Board Hails Achievement of Babar Azam
© Photo : Twitter/@TheRealPCB
In the ICC rankings, Azam is followed by his teammate Mohammad Rizwan and South African batter Aiden Markram comes third.
In the rankings of top bowlers, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is at the top position followed by England’s Adil Rashid at number two and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi at number three.
The only Indian batter in the top 10 is Ishan Kishan in seventh place. No Indian bowler has made it into the list of the world's top 10 bowlers.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала