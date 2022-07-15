https://sputniknews.com/20220715/cristiano-ronaldos-transfer-saga-rumbles-on-as-chelsea-decide-against-signing-man-utd-star---report-1097332079.html

Cristiano Ronaldo's Transfer Saga Rumbles on as Chelsea Decide Against Signing Man Utd Star - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's Transfer Saga Rumbles on as Chelsea Decide Against Signing Man Utd Star - Report

Ronaldo's transfer saga shows no signs of coming to an end anytime soon. The footballer, who arrived at Old Trafford in September last year, has already... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit to exit Manchester United has taken another tumble after Chelsea shelved their plans to sign the Portugal superstar, British newspaper The Guardian reported.According to the publication, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had offered Chelsea the chance to secure the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's services. But after initial progress in talks between the representatives of the player and the club, the discussions came to a standstill after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel voted against Ronaldo's arrival at Stamford Bridge.The Guardian report went on to claim that Mendes held talks with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly who is a self-confessed Ronaldo fan. But Tuchel rejected the idea as he wants to sign young world-class attackers, having the club's future in mind.The Blues have already brought in Raheem Sterling from Man City earlier this week. Moreover, Tuchel believes he doesn't need another attacking option at this stage, especially since he already has the likes of Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner in his attacking line-up as well as Sterling.Ronaldo, on the other hand, is reportedly adamant to leave United because he wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League, which he can't do if he remains with the Red Devils.Having finished sixth in the Premier League table, United failed to qualify for the 2022-23 season of Europe's premier club competition as only the top four teams from the English top-flight feature in the tournament. To force a move away from Carrington, the Funchal-born player has already missed United's pre-season training block at Old Trafford. Ronaldo also didn't board the flight to Thailand where Eric ten Hag's boys played a game against a local club on 12 July and there's no news on his participation in the Australia leg of United's pre-season tour which kicks off tonight in Melbourne.

