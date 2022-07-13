Cristiano Ronaldo's Hopes of Exiting Man Utd Take Another Hit as 'PSG Reject Offer to Sign Him'

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/cristiano-ronaldos-hopes-of-exiting-man-utd-take-another-hit-as-psg-reject-offer-to-sign-him-1097278530.html
For weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford. The talismanic footballer is reportedly unhappy at the struggling English club... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
For weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford. The talismanic footballer is reportedly unhappy at the struggling English club primarily due to their inability to qualify for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. But recent reports suggest that CR7 is not finding enough suitors for his transfer this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo
's hopes of leaving Manchester United suffered another setback after Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rejected an offer to sign the Portugal captain, ESPN reported.
The proposal to secure Ronaldo's services from United reached PSG via his agent Jorge Mendes who is working overtime to find a suitable buyer for his client.
According to the sports publication, Mendes has to keep in mind two key parameters while engaging European clubs for a discussion on Ronaldo - the first being Champions League football and the second being his hefty wages. It is almost a given that Ronaldo wouldn't compromise on either of the two.
With 140 goals, the Funchal-born football star is the all-time scorer in Europe's premier club competition and doesn't want to see his record broken by his eternal rival Lionel Messi. The Argentine wizard is second in the race behind Ronaldo with 125 goals in the continental tournament.
Coming back to Ronaldo's salary, the 37-year-old currently receives a whopping $ 600,000 per week from United.
While PSG have no dearth of money in their bank accounts, they cannot afford another large pay package when the French outfit already has the pay packages of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar
to deal with, all of whom cost the club just about a $1 million or more a week.
Therefore, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi dismissed Mendes' offer right at the outset.
Khelaifi's refusal to bring Ronaldo on board also means that fans will no longer be able to see him and Messi playing together for the same team.