Saudi Club Offers Cristiano Ronaldo Most Lucrative Football Deal in History Worth $300Mln: Report

Saudi Club Offers Cristiano Ronaldo Most Lucrative Football Deal in History Worth $300Mln: Report

Ronaldo's Man United future is under intense scrutiny after the footballer reportedly asked the club to let him go this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga continues to bounce from pillar to post like a game of pinball, with the latest reports suggesting that a Saudi club has offered him the most lucrative deal in football history which would be worth $300Mln.In the past few weeks, CR7 has been linked with a move to numerous clubs in Europe, namely Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Sporting, Juventus, Napoli, Barcelona, and Roma. But none of these continental heavyweights have gone as far as the Saudi club to lure the talismanic Old Trafford striker.According to media outlets TVI and CNN Portugal, the Saudi team whose identity has yet to be established is willing to go to any lengths to secure the Funchal-born player's services. As part of the two-year deal, Ronaldo is expected to receive a staggering $125Mln in annual wages, the highest ever in football history as he would have leapfrogged Kylian Mbappe by a country mile.Meanwhile, $30Mln would be paid as Ronaldo's transfer fee to the Red Devils.The remaining $20Mln has been earmarked for the player's agent and other intermediaries who will help the Saudi outfit in finalizing the deal for the Portugal captain.Despite the Saudi club's sensational offer which would make Ronaldo the highest-paid sports star and not just the top-earning footballer, he's unlikely to proceed with the deal.Several publications from Europe have mentioned that the main reason the 37-year-old is pushing to break his ties with United is because they won't be appearing in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.The elite continental competition is extremely dear to the former Real Madrid frontman and he wants to participate in the event at any cost during the coming season. That's why he is looking for greener pastures away from England's North-West.Ronaldo is at present on a break after being granted permission by new manager Eric ten Hag to skip United's pre-season tour to Thailand because of family reasons. But even the club's top hierarchy isn't aware of when he plans to return to training or if he wants to be back on the field for United at all.

