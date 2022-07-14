https://sputniknews.com/20220714/would-not-rule-it-out-thomas-tuchel-breaks-silence-on-chelseas-cristiano-ronaldo-links-1097312329.html

'Would Not Rule It Out': Thomas Tuchel Breaks Silence on Chelsea's Cristiano Ronaldo Links

'Would Not Rule It Out': Thomas Tuchel Breaks Silence on Chelsea's Cristiano Ronaldo Links

For weeks, Ronaldo has been looking for a way out of Old Trafford. However, there are not many clubs that can afford his astronomical $600,000-a-week salary...

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has finally broken his silence on the West London-based club's pursuit of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.While the German manager didn't categorically speak about Ronaldo and Lewandowski, he didn't deny the possibility of bringing the Portugal and Poland captains to Stamford Bridge."I would not rule it out [signing another striker], but this is not the priority, the priority right now is defense. Everybody knows that and this is not a secret, from there we need to see what is possible," he added.Chelsea's interest in Ronaldo comes from the fact that their new owner Todd Boehly is a huge fan of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and wants to see him playing in the club's blue jersey this summer.Earlier, reports suggested that the West Londoners were on the verge of making a formal $17 million bid for Ronaldo, but that plan has yet to take shape.United, on the other hand, have continued to insist that the former Real Madrid attacker is not for sale this summer.

