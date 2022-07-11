https://sputniknews.com/20220711/why-us--europes-support-for-ukraine-may-end-sooner-than-imagined-despite-bellicose-rhetoric-1097195334.html

Why US & Europe's Support for Ukraine May End Sooner Than Imagined, Despite Bellicose Rhetoric

2022-07-11

"It's impossible to continue to provide Ukraine with a non-stop supply of weapons," explained Alexander Clackson, founder of Global Political Insight, a UK-based think tank.Following US President Joe Biden's announcement of a new military package for Kiev, The New York Times suggested that at some point the flow of weapons to the Ukrainian leadership would slow down. "While the United States has authorized $54 billion in military and other assistance, no one expects another $54 billion check when that runs out," the newspaper remarked, citing US officials.The Biden administration is persuading its NATO allies to step up weapon supplies to Kiev. At the same time, US officials are encouraging their partners to provide Kiev with "leftover stores of Soviet-made weapons". The latter is an item on Biden’s agenda for his Middle East trip next week, according to the NYT.Meanwhile, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson raised the alarm over ongoing arms trafficking from Ukraine, warning that weapons could end up in the hands of criminal gangs in Europe. Earlier, US officials acknowledged that they had little if any capability to trace NATO arms in Ukraine.Yet another question is whether western arms "will in any way facilitate Ukraine's situation on the ground," according to Clackson.According to the scholar, what the ongoing flow of arms to Ukraine does is prolong the conflict, increase the number of casualties and deteriorate the global economic situation on the ground around the world, Clackson highlighted.West Growing Weary of Ukraine ConflictDie Welt has reported that the US and its allies are holding private talks with Kiev over the timeframe to end the conflict, with both the US and Europe reportedly in favor of ending the standoff sooner. In the beginning of June, CNN broke that US officials had been meeting regularly with their British and EU counterparts in recent weeks to discuss a potential framework for ceasefire and peace settlement without Kiev's direct participation.Eurozone annual inflation is projected to reach 8.6% in June, up from 8.1% in May according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. For its part, the US Federal Reserve is bracing for another high inflation figure. According to Bloomberg, the closely watched consumer price index – a popular gauge for inflation – likely rose nearly 9% in June, up from 8.6% in May. The standards of living in the US, the UK and the EU have been plummeting due to skyrocketing food and energy prices and central banks' borrowing rate hikes."The economic cost of supporting Ukraine is increasing every month," the scholar noted. "So as time goes on, we may see more and more people amongst the general public encouraging and pushing the politicians in the UK and Europe as well as in the United States to make some kind of a deal with Russia and Ukraine in order to end the conflict."War vs Peace: Division Growing Within Western EstablishmentThere is an obvious controversy between the reported attempts by US and European leaders to settle the conflict and reduce the continuous effort to arm Ukraine, according to Dan Kovalik, adjunct professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh and author of the book ‘No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests.’As of yet, proponents of Ukraine's militarization have continued to this point to keep dumping weapons into Ukraine, according to the author. Still, it is also clear that the EU is increasingly losing interest in fanning the conflict, according to him. "Governments in the EU are falling like dominoes in the face of this crisis, and the EU will certainly find ways to get out of it," Kovalik explained.Calls for peace are also emerging within the US Democratic and Republican circles. In late May, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger urged world leaders to strive for a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine.For his part, longtime Democrat and economist Jeffrey Sachs pinned the blame for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine on the US neoconservative former and present officials, calling it their latest "disaster". He noted that the West's economic sanctions "have had little adverse impact on Russia, while their 'boomerang' effect on the rest of the world has been large.""Moreover, the US capacity to resupply Ukraine with ammunition and weaponry is seriously hamstrung by America’s limited production capacity and broken supply chains," Sachs warned in his blog on June 27, in which he called for a peace settlement in Ukraine and NATO's non-expansion eastward.

