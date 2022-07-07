https://sputniknews.com/20220707/ukraine-sells-weapons-on-black-market-due-to-limits-on-ability-to-use-ex-pentagon-aide-says-1097040616.html

Ukraine Sells Weapons on Black Market Due to Limits on Ability to Use, Ex-Pentagon Aide Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine is selling Western-supplied weapons on the black market because the ability to use them is limited by lack of training... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine are already ending up on the black market and spreading across the Middle East region.Kiev has even admitted that foreign aid meant for Ukraine is already being sold. Ukraine Bureau of Economic Security Directer Vadym Melnyk this week told Ukraine 24 that the agency had identified repeated cases of the sale of Western military and humanitarian aid.Some of the incoming material is incomplete while other equipment, Kwiatkowski said, just cannot be made to fit into Ukrainian tactics or strategy.And, ironically, she added, some of these weapons will likely end up in the hands of Russia and its allies.Kwiatkowski also predicted that even weapons Ukraine can use will eventually be sold.The US and its allies have sent billions of dollars’ worth of military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s operation began in February. The Biden administration alone has committed nearly $7 billion as of July 1, the State Department said last week.

