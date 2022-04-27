https://sputniknews.com/20220427/us-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-are-destroyed-by-russia-or-end-up-in-black-markets-ex-official-says-1095080632.html

Washington has provided $3.4 billion in weapons to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special operation. This includes the latest $800 million package... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

During the 26 April meeting with NATO foreign military leaders at Ramstein Air Base, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged to move “heaven and earth” to provide more weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Earlier, on 21 April, Joe Biden announced another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, which marked the eighth instalment of military aid sent to Kiev from the US.Just days before Biden and Austin's announcements, CNN published an article eloquently titled "What happens to weapons sent to Ukraine? The US doesn't really know." The media outlet quoted US officials and Pentagon sources as saying that "the US has few ways to track the substantial supply of anti-tank, anti-aircraft and other weaponry it has sent across the border into Ukraine."According to US officials, the risk is that in the long term, "some of those weapons may wind up in the hands of other militaries and militias that the US did not intend to arm." For its part, Ukraine "has an incentive to give only information that will bolster their case for more aid, more arms and more diplomatic assistance," they say.Nevertheless US officials insist that "a failure to adequately arm Ukraine [is] a greater risk" than billions worth of weapons ending up in the wrong hands.One of Europe’s Largest Arms Trafficking MarketsThe apparently controversial stance of US officials comes as no surprise if one recalls large stockpiles of arms left by Washington in Afghanistan, and frantic airdropping of weapons in Syria under Barack Obama, according to Dr Paul Craig Roberts, US economist, ex-assistant secretary of the treasury under Ronald Reagan and former member of the Cold War Committee on the Present Danger.When it comes to Ukraine, lots of foreign weapons are being destroyed by the Russian military, he notes, suggesting that "any not destroyed are sold to enrich the Ukrainian officials who can control the weapons". Therefore, large caches of weapons don't even reach the battlefield, according to the former Reagan official.Remarkably, prior to the latest conflict, Ukraine was dubbed by the Global Organised Crime Index "one of Europe’s largest arms trafficking markets," wrote Taylor Giorno from the Quincy Institute in her op-ed for Responsible Statecraft in March. She noted that Ukrainian "civilians and soldiers alike" used to funnel weapons "into an expansive illicit weapons trafficking network"."Although Ukraine ramped up investigations into the theft of military property in 2014, diversion of small and major arms persisted," Giorno wrote. "A Small Arms Survey briefing on illicit arms flows in 2017, for example, found that, of the more than 300,000 small arms that disappeared from Ukraine from 2013 to 2015, only about 13 percent were ever recovered… Theft and diversion are not confined to small arms or civilian thieves. In 2019, for example, two Ukrainian soldiers attempted to sell 40 RGD-5 grenades, 15 RPG-22 rockets, and 2,454 firearms cartridges for a mere 75,000 Ukrainian hryvnia (approximately $2,900)."Jacobin, a left-leaning US magazine, notes, commenting on CNN's April article, that this is not the first time that US defence officials and security experts have voiced concerns that foreign arms sent to Ukraine might end up in the wrong hands. This raises the question of Washington's genuine intentions, according to the magazine."Is the purpose of the arms shipments to strengthen Ukraine’s hand in reaching a negotiated settlement to the conflict — a process from which the Biden administration and allied governments have so far held themselves aloof?" Jacobin's Branko Marcetic asks. "Or is it, as some US and British officials have suggested, to turn Ukraine into an Afghanistan-like quagmire for Russia, weakening it and perhaps even triggering regime change, while sending a message to China in the process?"GOP and Dems' Money WasteMeanwhile, the US Republicans are willingly supporting the Biden administration's armament spree even though they previously subjected the Democrats' infrastructure packages to scrutiny and blocked spending bills over inflation fears."Thirty-one Senate Republicans voted last week against the $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund the government, increase US defence spending and provide humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine," the Washington Post reported on 17 March. "In recent days, many of them have clamoured for more weapons and aid."The crux of the matter is that "the US military security complex is a huge contributor to political campaigns," according to Dr. Roberts. "It doesn't pay politicians to complain about military spending," the economist says.While inflation keeps soaring and US national debt is going through the roof, the Democrats and Republicans are ready to spend billions on weapons vanishing in the "fog of war" in Ukraine.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.** Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

