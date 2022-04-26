https://sputniknews.com/20220426/ukraine-talks-unlikely-to-succeed-if-kiev-continues-to-be-pumped-up-with-weapons-lavrov-says-1095069212.html

Ukraine Talks Unlikely to Succeed If Kiev Continues to Be Pumped Up With Weapons, Lavrov Says

Ukraine Talks Unlikely to Succeed If Kiev Continues to Be Pumped Up With Weapons, Lavrov Says

The United States and its NATO allies have funneled billions of dollars' worth of military assistance to Ukraine since 2014, and have committed to sending more... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T12:08+0000

2022-04-26T12:08+0000

2022-04-26T12:33+0000

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1095069212.jpg?1650976426

Russia supports a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine crisis, but negotiations are unlikely to succeed if Kiev continues to be pumped up with weapons, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated."We are in favour of a negotiated solution. As you know, we immediately agreed to negotiations after President Zelensky proposed negotiations in early March. But given the way the Ukrainian delegation behaved itself at the talks, and the way Zelensky himself behaved, refusing to confirm receiving new proposals which Russia had sent a week before is of course depressing. Apparently, they are not particularly interested in negotiations," Lavrov said, speaking alongside United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres in Moscow on Tuesday.Lavrov told his colleague from the UN that the present moment was a time when the world will have to choose its future fate - resigning itself to US hegemony or returning to the principles laid down in the UN Charter."I believe that this kind of conversation cannot be put off. We have arrived at a moment of truth in the development of international relations: either we will accept that one country and its group of satellites will decide how humanity will live, or humanity will live on the basis of the UN Charter. This, in fact, is a very simple choice," the Russian foreign minister said.Lavrov also confirmed that Moscow was interested in working with the UN and the Red Cross when it comes to "additional efforts to alleviate the suffering and plight of the civilian population" of Ukraine.The foreign minister briefed Guterres on the situation in Europe, focusing on Ukraine and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and expressed gratitude to the secretary general for understanding the need to consider the situation in Ukraine in the context of global processes, and not in isolation from other issues.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov