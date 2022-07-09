https://sputniknews.com/20220709/climate-activists-sound-alarm-as-biden-weighs-controversial-alaska-oil-project-1097139692.html

Climate Activists Sound Alarm as Biden Weighs Controversial Alaska Oil Project

Climate activists are urging US President Joe Biden’s administration to remember its commitment to combating climate change as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) reconsiders ConocoPhillips’ Trump-era pursuit of expanding oil infrastructure in Alaska.Per the review, the major drilling project can produce more than 180,000 barrels of oil per day, amounting to around 629 million barrels over a 30-year period. However, the project would add between 278 million and 287 million metric tons of carbon dioxide within those three decades.The administration examined several options within the review, including a ‘no action’ case that analyzed a potential rejection to the crude oil producer’s bid. A final decision will be announced after the agency takes public comments for 45 days.While ConocoPhillips claims Willow is a “strong example of environmentally and socially responsible development that offers extensive public benefits,” many have argued that the plan, which proposes five drilling sites in Alaska’s North Slope, would be contrary to Biden’s pledge to cut greenhouse gases in half by 2030.Environmental activists have also highlighted the potential harm to migratory birds, polar bears, caribou, and other native Alaskan wildlife.The reserve currently boasts two drilling sites–both run by ConocoPhillips.“This single project, which will release a staggering amount of climate pollution, threatens to send us dangerously off track by undercutting urgently needed measures to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.”Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), a longtime critic of the Bureau’s handling of the Willow project, said she will “continue to hold them accountable” for their environmental commitments ahead of construction, which may begin as early as winter.This comes less than a year after an Obama-appointed judge ruled against the Trump-era approval, stating in her opinion that the “arbitrary and capricious” report failed to include figures on greenhouse gas emissions associated with the $6 billion project.The court also pointed out the lack of consideration for wildlife such as polar bears.The Biden administration did not appeal the decision, although it did support the Willow project’s Trump-era approval.

