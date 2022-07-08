https://sputniknews.com/20220708/vladimir-putin-anti-russian-sanctions-have-backfired-on-those-imposing-them-1097110923.html

Vladimir Putin: Anti-Russian Sanctions Have Backfired on Those Imposing Them

Vladimir Putin: Anti-Russian Sanctions Have Backfired on Those Imposing Them

After Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, western countries imposed harsh sanctions targeting Russia’s economy, finances, media and culture... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T14:58+0000

2022-07-08T14:58+0000

2022-07-08T15:07+0000

russia

vladimir putin

sanctions

europe

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097113302_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dc78717454ffd38985280af9a06c1290.jpg

Anti-Russian sanctions inflict more damage on those imposing them than on Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday. During his remarks at the government meeting, Putin acknowledged that sanctions damage Russia’s economy and many risks still remain. However, he highlighted that the West suffers more from the same sanctions it pushed forward. The West's attempts to force other countries to boost oil production may not fix the situation in the short term, the Russian president continued. Putin underlined that he had repeatedly warned his foreign colleagues about the consequences of imposing sanctions, particularly when it comes to the energy market. However, his warnings "fell on deaf ears". While acknowledging the damage sanctions have caused on the Russian economy, the Russian president said that the measures taken by the country's Central Bank and government helped the nation withstand the restrictions. In order to properly tackle the current challenges, Russian energy companies should boost efforts to diversify exports towards the markets in the east and the south, he said. Sanctions against Russia were imposed in late February, shortly after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine. While the Kremlin said that the goal was to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" the neighboring country, western countries deemed it an invasion and sanctioned Russia's economy, businesses, media outlets, sports, and culture. In the wake of anti-Russian sanctions, inflation has skyrocketed in many western countries, driving energy prices to record numbers. Last month, US inflation hit 8.6%, with the Eurozone reporting 8.1%, the UK eclipsing 9%, and Canada 7.7%.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, vladimir putin, sanctions, europe, ukraine