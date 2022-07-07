https://sputniknews.com/20220707/us-weekly-crude-stockpiles-at-2-month-high-as-more-drilling-rigs-activated-1097080028.html

US Weekly Crude Stockpiles at 2-Month High as More Drilling Rigs Activated

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US crude inventories hit a two-month high last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) that suggested... 07.07.2022

Crude stockpiles stood at 8.235 million barrels in the week that ended on July 1, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Historical data showed it to be the highest build for US crude since the week that ended on May 6, when inventories stood at 8.487 million barrels.Oil drilling data by Baker Hughes shows an additional 15 rigs being put to work over the past month, bringing the tally to 595 as of last Friday from 580 on June 10.

