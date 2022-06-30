https://sputniknews.com/20220630/bayern-munichs-robert-lewandowski-considers-drastic-measures-to-force-barcelona-transfer---reports-1096832236.html

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Considers Drastic Measures to Force Barcelona Transfer - Reports

For weeks, Robert Lewandowski has been pushing for a move to Barcelona. However, his current employers Bayern Munich haven't been listening to his pleas and... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski could go on strike to force his sale to Barcelona, German newspaper Bild reported.The 33-year-old football star not only plans to miss pre-season training but boycott any promotional activity related to the club, the newspaper further claimed.The Polish captain will enter the final year of his contract with the Bavarians but he's not keen on spending the 2022-23 season with the Bundesliga champions.Earlier this month, he had said that his time with Bayern was over and he was looking forward to a new challenge elsewhere. The following week he publicly backed his transfer to the La Liga giants.While Lionel Messi's former club have already made bids to secure his services from Bayern, the club's Hasan Salihamidzic and the rest of the top management at the Allianz Arena have been playing hardball with Barcelona over Lewandowski's price.The latest reports in the German media now say that Barca would possibly make a fourth offer for the two-time FIFA player of the year this weekend which would be more than the $52 million that Bayern have been demanding for a long time. In case the Munichers reject the renewed bid, things are expected to turn really ugly between Lewandowski and the former Champions League winners.But all three parties, Lewandowski, Bayern, and Barca would be hoping to avoid such a situation and break the current impasse through negotiations.However, Bayern holds the keys to the deal. Whether they will oblige Lewandowski or not remains to be seen.

