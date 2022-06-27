Luis Suarez Posts Snapshot of Lionel Messi Taking a Power Nap, Pic Goes Viral
© AFP 2022 / ANDER GILLENEAArgentina's Lionel Messi gestures before the start of the international friendly football match between Argentina and Estonia at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on June 5, 2022.
Lionel Messi seems to be having a swell time while vacationing on the Spanish island of Ibiza where he is on holiday with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, his three sons, and some footballer friends. Joining them at the picturesque location are the families of former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas.
A picture of Lionel Messi taking a power nap during his holiday in Ibiza has gone viral on social media.
The photo was posted on Instagram by Uruguayan international and former Atletico Madrid star, Luis Suarez. Messi's former teammate at Barcelona accompanied the snap with the caption: "Can I sleep dad?"
The photo was posted on Instagram by Uruguayan international and former Atletico Madrid star, Luis Suarez. Messi's former teammate at Barcelona accompanied the snap with the caption: "Can I sleep dad?"
Screenshot of Luis Suarez's Instagram story
Screenshot of Luis Suarez's Instagram story
Twitter screenshot of a Messi fan's post
Twitter screenshot of a Messi fan's post
Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times, parted ways with his boyhood club Barcelona last year to join PSG in the summer.
However, the 35-year-old couldn't repeat his Camp Nou success at the Parc des Princes and only scored 11 goals in all competitions for the French outfit.
In Ligue 1, the Argentine managed to hit the back of the net on only six occasions, ending the 2021-22 season with his worst tally in the past 15 years.
However, the 35-year-old couldn't repeat his Camp Nou success at the Parc des Princes and only scored 11 goals in all competitions for the French outfit.
In Ligue 1, the Argentine managed to hit the back of the net on only six occasions, ending the 2021-22 season with his worst tally in the past 15 years.