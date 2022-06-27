https://sputniknews.com/20220627/luis-suarez-posts-snapshot-of-lionel-messi-taking-a-power-nap-pic-goes-viral-1096713390.html

Luis Suarez Posts Snapshot of Lionel Messi Taking a Power Nap, Pic Goes Viral

Lionel Messi seems to be having a swell time while vacationing on the Spanish island of Ibiza where he is on holiday with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, his three... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

A picture of Lionel Messi taking a power nap during his holiday in Ibiza has gone viral on social media.The photo was posted on Instagram by Uruguayan international and former Atletico Madrid star, Luis Suarez. Messi's former teammate at Barcelona accompanied the snap with the caption: "Can I sleep dad?"Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times, parted ways with his boyhood club Barcelona last year to join PSG in the summer.However, the 35-year-old couldn't repeat his Camp Nou success at the Parc des Princes and only scored 11 goals in all competitions for the French outfit.In Ligue 1, the Argentine managed to hit the back of the net on only six occasions, ending the 2021-22 season with his worst tally in the past 15 years.

