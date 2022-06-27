https://sputniknews.com/20220627/man-utd-rejects-bid-to-swap-barcelonas-frenkie-de-jong-for-captain-harry-maguire-1096686644.html

Man Utd Rejects Bid to Swap Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong for Captain Harry Maguire

Man Utd Rejects Bid to Swap Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong for Captain Harry Maguire

Unlike other English heavyweights like Liverpool and Man City, who have already signed Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland respectively, Manchester United has yet... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T07:40+0000

2022-06-27T07:40+0000

2022-06-27T07:40+0000

sport

sport

sport

manchester united

barcelona

fc barcelona

harry maguire

transfer

transfer

deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106613/93/1066139399_0:179:1451:995_1920x0_80_0_0_31759962b2eeed8f57be7df8d67bc50b.jpg

Manchester United have dismissed Barcelona's bid to secure the services of their captain Harry Maguire as part of a swap deal for Frenkie de Jong, British tabloid The Sun reported.The Red Devils and the Catalan giants are engaged in intense discussions for de Jong's transfer to Old Trafford. Reportedly, United have already offered Xavi Hernandez's side a deal worth $67.5 million and if one adds the bonus linked to de Jong's performance in England, the value could jump to $85 million. However, Blaugrana's finances are in a mess, with their debt surpassing the $1.5 billion mark, they are trying to get the best possible deal for the club.That's why they tried to convince United to offer Maguire as part of the deal for de Jong.But Barca's offer was quickly rejected by United's top brass as new manager Erik ten Hag doesn't want the defender to leave Old Trafford.Maguire, who wasn't in the best of forms last season, having seen his stock dwindle under the then-interim boss Ralf Rangnick, is being viewed with much optimism by ten Hag.While there's no denying the fact that de Jong is the Dutch manager's top priority in this summer's transfer season, he doesn't want to lose a player of Maguire's caliber, especially when it is almost certain to weaken United's defense.On the other hand, de Jong and ten Hag have known each other for years, after working together at Ajax where the 52-year-old was at the helm from 2017 to 2022.Regarded as one of the most versatile midfielders in the world, de Jong and ten Hag combined to win Eredivisie and KNVB Cup, the top two domestic tournaments during the 2018-19 season.With Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, and Nemanja Matic all leaving the Red Devils at the end of the 2021-22 season, United are in desperate need to sign a world-class midfielder. That's why they are doing it all to lure de Jong to the club.Despite United saying no to Barca for the inclusion of Maguire as part of the de Jong deal, the two clubs are on course to reach an agreement over the 25-year-old football star.The deal for de Jong is expected to be announced by this weekend or early next week.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, manchester united, barcelona, fc barcelona, harry maguire, transfer, transfer, deal, deal, contract, contract, footballer, football player, player, football star, football, football, club, football club, sputnik