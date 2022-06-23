https://sputniknews.com/20220623/best-version-of-messi-ever-psg-president-makes-huge-prediction-about-argentina-superstar-1096586573.html

'Best Version of Messi Ever': PSG President Makes Huge Prediction About Argentina Superstar

'Best Version of Messi Ever': PSG President Makes Huge Prediction About Argentina Superstar

Messi was a goal-scoring monster at Barcelona, having produced more than 30 goals in 13 successive seasons from 2008-09 to 2020-21. But success largely evaded... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

Lionel Messi failed to take France by storm after arriving from his boyhood club Barcelona last season. But PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made a bold prediction about the Argentina superstar, claiming that the club's fans will enjoy the "best version ever" of Messi in 2022-23."There is no doubt that Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times, and it was not his best season," Al-Khelaifi told French newspaper Le Parisien."But after more than 20 years in Barcelona, he discovered a new country, a new city, a new league, a new team. A new culture. As well as his family, and he was injured also by the coronavirus," the PSG head added.While Messi has struggled to sparkle for PSG, he has been imperious for Argentina in the last 12 months.Last year, the 34-year-old ended the Albiceleste's 28-year wait for an international title, leading them to the Copa America trophy over Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.Earlier this month, Messi doubled Argentina's delight as he and his teammates defeated Italy to secure their second trophy by capturing the Finalissima crown.Apparently, Messi's form for Argentina has had a positive impact on Al-Khelaifi, who is convinced that the seven-time Ballon d'Or would succeed in attaining Barcelona-like heights in the French capital next season. The former Barcelona skipper is currently enjoying a break from football and was photographed vacationing on the Spanish island of Ibiza last week.

